Union Omaha Signs USL Championship Forward Prosper Kasim

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed forward Prosper Kasim, pending league and federation approval. Kasim arrives from Birmingham Legion FC, where he was their all-time appearance leader and a presence from their very first match in 2019.

Kasim is a veritable legend down in Birmingham. Not only was he in their first starting lineup, but Kasim netted their first goal in club history as part of a 3-2 victory at Louisville City. He would end 2019 not just as their most consistent presence on the pitch, but their biggest chance creator (53) and tied for their highest goal-scorer (7). He now stands as second all-time in goals and assists in Legion history, with 33 and 22 respectively, and his 177 appearances in all competitions leads the club. As a do-it-all forward, he now looks to use his savviness to help propel Omaha's offense.

"Prosper is a hard-working player with great experience in the USL Championship with Birmingham Legion over the past six seasons," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's someone that can unlock the opposition with his quality in the final third, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings to our attack as we look to be more dangerous this year."

Before his career took him to Alabama, Kasim, who hails from Ghana's capital city of Accra, developed his game in Sweden. He departed Ghanaian Premier League outfit International Allies for IFK Göteborg in 2015, a year in which he represented his country in the U-20 African Cup of Nations and U-20 World Cup. Kasim made three appearances for Göteborg before moving out on loan within the country. His breakthrough season came with Mjällby AIF, netting ten goals and three assists from 27 appearances in a 2018 campaign that saw Mjällby win the Swedish third flight. That timing couldn't have been better with Birmingham Legion building their roster for their inaugural season, and once he signed for Legion going into 2019, the rest was history.

"I'm very excited to join the best team in the league, and I can't wait to play in front of these amazing fans!" said Kasim about the signing.

Name Pronunciation: [PRAH-spur ka-SEEM]

Position: Forward

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: 12/15/1996

Born: Accra, Ghana

Previous Team: Birmingham Legion FC

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.