Tormenta FC Home Opener vs. Richmond Kickers Today

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. (March 7, 2025) - South Georgia Tormenta FC embarks on its 2025 USL League One season today, hosting the Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. As the 2025 season unfolds, Tormenta FC aims to leverage its blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents.

The Ibis welcome back nine players from last season, adding on 14 new recruits who bring valuable experience and leadership to the squad. Veteran midfielders Conor Doyle and Aaron Walker return to anchor the team on and off the field. Doyle ranks third all-time for appearances across USL League One with 145, while Walker stands seventh with 130. Respectively, they rank third and sixth in most minutes played (11,585 and 10,663), and fourth and seventh in most games won (59 and 55). Doyle ranks second all-time across the league with 19 assists. Another key returner, forward Sebastian Vivas scored 12 goals last year in South Georgia, placing him fourth for all-time in Tormenta FC goals in just one season with the club.

Highlighted new additions include 35-year-old Oscar Jimenez who brings nine years of USL Championship experience. Jimenez is expected to fortify Tormenta's defense alongside the imposing Moldovan Anatolie Prepelita and Brazilian Gabriel Alves. Their presence aims to shield 2023 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year, Austin Pack, another key acquisition for Tormenta. Offensively, NCAA champion Yaniv Bazini, Barbadian Niall Reid-Stephen and former Chattanooga FC forward Taylor Gray are expected to bolster the offense.

Fans will celebrate the return of midfielder Gabriel Cabral, a key contributor to the 2022 League Championship team. The match will also see familiar faces on the opposing side, with former Tormenta players goalkeeper Pablo Jara and midfielder Adrian Billhardt, now representing the Richmond Kickers.

Historically, both teams have previously had the honor of scoring the first goal in a League One season, a trend Tormenta FC hopes to continue.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Fans wanting to attend the Home opener at Tormenta Stadium can purchase single-game, group and season tickets here.

HOW TO WATCH/FOLLOW:

Supporters not able to make it to Friday's match can stream the match domestically via ESPN+ or on Youtube internationally. Those in the Statesboro or Savannah market can also watch the match locally on Savannah WJCL - MeTV.

For live updates and highlights throughout the match, follow Tormenta FC on Twitter.

2025 TORMENTA FC ROSTER: Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (8): Gabriel Alves, Shafer Gottlieb, Oscar Jimenez, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Joseph Perez, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders (7): Dodge Brooks, Handwalla Bwana, Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle, Alon Drey, Mason Tunbridge, Aaron Walker

Forwards (6): Yaniv Bazini, Taylor Gray, Liam Healy, Jonathan Nyandjo, Niall Reid, Sebastian Vivas

