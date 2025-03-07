Forward Madison Youth Academy FC Announces ID Events

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







FMFC Youth Academy Talent ID events will allow you to play in front of our Academy scouts while getting a feel for our club environment. Sessions will include training activities and small sided/full field game simulations.

"This is a monumental day for soccer in Madison," said the Head Coach of UW-Madison's Men's Soccer program, Neil Jones. "I couldn't be more excited for Forward Madison, and the youth players in our community. The opportunity to play, train, and compete in the premier development platform in this country is a fantastic one. I look forward to watching our top youth players continue to develop their game at Forward Madison as a part of the MLS Next2 platform."

All players in attendance of the ID event will also receive a Forward Madison FC T-shirt.

"Forward Madison starting the MLS Next player pathway for our community is a game changer," said Head Men's soccer coach of Edgewood College,Tim Bruner. "Talented players and their families have had to drive hours multiple times a week for this level and to have it right here will help give access to this experience for many more people."

Dream Big. Play Bigger. Your journey to the next level starts here. Spots are limited so register now!

Registration - $30

Dates

Sunday March 16

2012-2013: 2-4pm

2011-2010: 4-6pm

Monday March 17

2009-2008: 5-7pm

2007-2006: 7-9pm

Wednesday April 16

2012-2013: 5-7pm

2011-2010: 7-9pm

Tuesday April 22

2009-2008: 5-7pm

2007-2006: 7-9pm

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.