March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Triumph SC has launched an exciting new ticket promotion, "Golden Ticket: We Win, You Save," giving fans the chance to ride the momentum of home victories all season long.

Fans who purchase the limited-time Golden Ticket for $50 will receive entry to both the March 8 and March 12 home matches. Then, the real fun begins!

Starting with the March 12 match, the win counter begins-if the Triumph win at home, you score a free ticket to the next home match. The promotion continues as long as the team keeps the streak alive at home!

How to Get Your Golden Ticket

Purchase for $50 and get tickets to March 8 & March 12 home matches.

If the Triumph win on March 12, you earn a free ticket to the next home game.

As long as the home wins keep coming, so do your free tickets!

Tickets will be prorated for those only attending the March 12 match.

Golden Tickets are available for a limited time, so don't miss your chance to be part of the action. Secure yours today and let's make every home match a Triumph!

