Inaugural Elite Women's Amateur Soccer Championship Announced as the Brandi Chastain Cup

February 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Adult Council of U.S. Soccer proudly announces the launch of theBrandi Chastain Cup, the country's premier elite women's amateur championship. This inaugural event, endorsed by legendary U.S. Women's National Team star Brandi Chastain, aims to unite and elevate women's soccer by bringing together the top amateur teams from across the country under a single competition.

A New Era for Elite Women's Amateur Soccer The Brandi Chastain Cup will feature four of the best women's amateur teams in the United States, selected from over 300+ elite women's teams competing in national and state-level leagues. The tournament is organized and operated by members of U.S. Soccer's Adult

Council, with Richard Groff serving as the inaugural tournament director, working closely with Adult Council members on competition planning and operations.

"At U.S. Soccer, we are dedicated to promoting and supporting amateur soccer at all levels," said Shari Summers, U.S. Soccer's Chief Soccer Growth Officer. "By organizing premier competitions, such as the Brandi Chastain Cup, the Adult Council aims to elevate the visibility and development of elite women's amateur soccer in the United States."

Participating Teams & Competition Format Four teams representing the pinnacle of elite women's amateur soccer will compete for the Brandi Chastain Cup:

- Richmond Ivy - United Soccer League's W-League (USL W)

- USL W's 2024 Best New Organization

- New England Mutiny - United Women's Soccer (UWS)

- Finished 1 st in the East Conference in 2024

- California Storm - Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL)

- 2024 Champions

- Pan World Elite (Utah) - USASA

- 2024 Women's National Amateur Cup Champions The tournament will feature two semi-final matches in late May/early June, with the final scheduled for mid-to-late June. The match schedule is as follows:

- Semi-Final #1: Richmond Ivy will host New England Mutiny on June 5 (Richmond, VA)

- Semi-Final #2: Pan World Elite will play California Storm on May 24 (Venue TBD) The final match venue and host team will be determined based on semi-final results.

Brandi Chastain's Endorsement & Vision

Brandi Chastain, a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a co-founder of Bay FC in the NWSL is a passionate advocate for the game's development at all levels. She expressed her enthusiasm for the competition: "Women's soccer in the United States has an incredible foundation built by generations of talented athletes. The Brandi Chastain Cup will provide an essential platform to showcase the country's top amateur players while further uniting the women's soccer landscape. I'm honored to support this initiative and can't wait to see the talent on display."

Chastain's deep connection to the women's game extends beyond her legendary international career, as she has been an active mentor and advocate within the adult amateur soccer ecosystem. The competition will serve as a bridge between amateur and professional levels, creating further opportunities for elite players to advance in their careers.

Match Coverage & Ticketing Information

All matches will be live-streamed by the host teams, with further details to be announced.

Ticketing information will also be provided by the host teams once the match schedules are finalized.

For updates on the Brandi Chastain Cup, including match dates, times, and venue announcements, visit richmondivy.com and follow us on socials @richmondivysc.

Quotes from Teams and Leagues

"We are excited to represent United Women's Soccer in the Brandi Chastain Cup. It is fitting that this competition features two of the oldest women's soccer teams in the history of the United States, the California Storm and the New England Mutiny. We look forward to playing in front of a packed house against a member of the USL ecosystem, Richmond Ivy, whose organization has done a tremendous job in capturing a community." -- Joe Ferrara, New England Mutiny owner

"We are honored to have United Women's Soccer represented in this first ever inter-league elite competition. The New England Mutiny has a storied history in women's soccer and along with all of our teams in UWS we are committed to advancing the women's game in the United States." -- Roberto Aguas, UWS League Founder Roberto Aguas

"The Richmond Ivy are so excited to partner with U.S. Soccer to host a semi-final match of the Brandi Chastain Cup here at City Stadium. Richmond was thrilled to host Brandi and her USWNT teammates on September 20, 1998, in a U.S. Cup match with Brazil in the months before their historic win the following summer at the 1999 World Cup. City Stadium has been a wonderful venue, creating memories for soccer families since 1995 and showcasing some of the United States' best soccer talent through the last thirty years. We are thrilled to host such an important match as women's soccer continues to rise and empower young women around the country." -- Rob Ukrop, Richmond Ivy Chairman and CEO

"We are thrilled to be a part of this project with U.S. Soccer. The California Storm has been around since 1995 and we have had hundreds of athletes go on to the pros. This is a great opportunity to show the incredible talent that is in our leagues." -- Jamie Levoy, Executive Director California Storm

"I'm thrilled to see how far the women's game has come to make the Women's Amateur Soccer Championship a reality. This is an incredible opportunity to bring state and national league winners together, something that would not happen otherwise. As both commissioner and a team participant, I know the importance of this event. It's something I've been advocating for, and I'm excited to see U.S. Soccer's involvement. This championship will allow players to showcase their skills, compete at a higher level, and continue to advance the women's game. It's also a vital step toward creating a Women's Open Cup and expanding opportunities for female athletes." -- Kendra Halterman, WPSL Commissioner

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 27, 2025

Inaugural Elite Women's Amateur Soccer Championship Announced as the Brandi Chastain Cup - Richmond Kickers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.