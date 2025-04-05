Triumph Debut Unity Kits And Snap Losing Streak With 1-0 Win Over Charlotte

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Debuting their new Unity Kits at home against Charlotte, the Triumph showed grit and resilience to break a two-match losing streak and secure a 1-0 victory in the club's return to league play on Saturday night at Paladin Stadium. Leo Castro's late goal in the 86th minute capped off a flurry of second half opportunities for Greenville in their third match in eight days.

The Triumph took the field in their new Unity Kits for the first time, paying tribute to Greenville's newest city park. The match between the I-85 rivals opened with high intensity, and Greenville nearly struck early. In just the sixth minute, Chapa Herrera found himself on the end of a well-placed cross, but his shot lacked the precision needed to beat the Charlotte keeper, Matt Levy. Despite the early chance, both teams remained locked in a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle throughout the first half, tallying a combined 10 shots.

As the second half wore on, Greenville began to build momentum with double-digit shots in the final 45 minutes of play. The payoff for the home side came in the 86th minute when Rodrigo Robles linked up with Leo Castro in front of the Charlotte goal. Robles delivered a perfectly timed ball, and Castro did the rest-rising up to head it home and put the Triumph ahead.

Greenville's late-game heroics brought a much-needed three points and a confidence boost as they continue to find rhythm this season. The Triumph returns to Paladin Stadium on Wednesday, April 9th at 7:00 PM against One Knoxville.

Leo Castro, forward, on the win: "We knew that it was a tough game for us, but we came in with the right mentality. We knew we needed to get back in the win column tonight and move forward. A winning mentality is important to us, and the win will hopefully keep us going to win Wednesday and keep winning our matches at home."

Zane Bubb, defender, on the shutout: "We were connected the whole game tonight on the back line. Playing centrally with [Brandon] Fricke again was good after two matches, and we all worked for each other well tonight and it worked out. [Charlotte] never really got a golden chance and we're glad to get the clean sheet."

