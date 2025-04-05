Match Forecast: Tormenta FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - Coming off a 3-2 win in the U.S. Open Cup, South Georgia Tormenta FC travels up to Tennessee to face off against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in USL League One play at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday's match presents a key chance for Tormenta FC to pick up early season points and build momentum. A win on the road would help the squad find rhythm as the season picks up pace.

Goalkeeper Austin Pack showcased standout moments of excellence last match against FORO SC, making multiple crucial saves. His sharp reflexes were especially evident in the 59th minute, when Pack, in a display of great goalkeeping ability, ensured that a dangerous shot did not meet the back of the net. His agility and talent will surely be beneficial in Tormenta's matchup against the Chattanooga side.

Another player who shined in Tuesday's game was forward Yaniv Bazini, who scored a goal and provided an assist. Bazini's hard-fought assist to Vivas's goal arrived when the team needed it most, and that, coupled with his recent performances, makes him an important asset to watch for the South Georgia side. The strengths of these two players may prove to be advantageous in the match against the Tennessee team.

Chattanooga Red Wolves are coming off an intense in-city showdown in the U.S. Open Cup, advancing to the Third Round after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Chattanooga FC. Saturday marks their home opener at CHI Memorial Stadium, and the Ibis can expect a lively, energized home crowd atmosphere to compete against.

Fans can catch the match live on ESPN+ to support the Ibis on their first away game of the season. Tormenta FC then returns home to host League One newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine for Masters Night on Saturday, April 12, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. from Tormenta Stadium. Fans can get into the Masters spirit with "The Azalea" drink special and more with tickets to Tormenta Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2025

Match Forecast: Tormenta FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.