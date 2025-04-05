Forward Madison FC and Uw-Madison Draw in Annual Battle for Madison

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC scraped back against UW-Madison in a thrilling draw.

Lineup Notes

WIS: #1 Hebert, #5 Stinson, #9 Hrvojevic, #10 Porter, #14 Muns (Capone 39'), #15 Arntsen, #18 Zachemski, #20 Raimbault (Chavez 39'), #22 Del Priore, #23 Smith, #25 Jones

Subs not used:

MAD: #1 Schipmann (Mingo #55 46'), #2 Chilaka (Mingo #23 46'), #3 Damia (Mingo #98 20'), #4 Osmond (Mingo #28 46'), #6 Murphy Jr. (Mingo #30 46'), #7 Dietrich (Mingo #32 46'), #11 Garcia (Mingo #39 46'), #18 Graffin (Mingo #84 46'), #20 Bell, #24 Bartman (Mingo #89 46'), #25 Sousa (Mingo #27)

Subs not used:

Match Action

The annual battle for Madison proved to be yet another thrilling match as from the start both sides came out fighting for the win. The match opened with quick opportunities for both sides, with the Mingos getting a great look in the 11th minute, followed by the Badgers getting a shot off on goal in the 14th minute. The Flamingos would strike first, however, with an excellent goal from Nazeem Bartman in the 19th minute of the match.

The Badgers didn't lose their drive after half, however, as Wisconsin's Matthew Zachemski evened the score one to one in the 49th minute of the match. The Badgers didn't stop there, as Thomas Raimbault put the Badgers ahead, scoring in the 55th minute. The remainder of the match continued to be a back and forth battle, with neither team being able to maintain consistent possession. As the game wound down, Forward Madison's Laurie Bell proved to be the Mingo's savior, scoring off a penalty kick awarded in the 90th minute to pull the Mingos even and draw the 2025 Battle for Madison.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Bartman (19')

1-1 WIS, Zachemski (49')

2-1 WIS, Raimbault (55')

2-2 MAD, Bell (90')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, WIS - Porter (8')

Yellow, WIS - Arntsen (83')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is on the road against Charlotte Independence on April 11th at 6 pm CST. Follow along with all the game action on ESPN+ here!About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

