Tormenta Ties 2-2 in First Away Game of the Season

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - The first away match of the season for South Georgia Tormenta FC resulted in a 2-2 stalemate against the Chattanooga Red Wolves at CHI Memorial Stadium. Midfielder Mason Tunbridge and forward Sebastian Vivas scored for the Ibis, while the Red Wolves were given two penalty kick calls to even up the match.

The match started with an early substitution for forward Taylor Gray, as an injury prevented him from continuing, and Aaron Walker took his place. Tormenta dominated possession in the first half, creating multiple chances to score from precise passing ability and corner kicks. In the 42nd minute, a header by midfielder Alon Drey flew right above the crossbar, just barely missing the mark and showing South Georgia's determination for a goal. Despite this, both teams still went scoreless into half-time.

The game came alive in the second half, starting with a handball in the Red Wolves' box leading to a penalty in the 52nd minute. Tunbridge stepped to the spot and coolly converted to give the lead to Tormenta. Only minutes later, Chattanooga won a penalty of their own, converting it and tying the game back up. With an excellent cross from defender Gabriel Alves in the 77th minute, Tormenta took the lead for a second time after a clean header by Sebastian Vivas into the top right corner of the Red Wolves goal. However, just like before, Chattanooga won another penalty and scored to make the scoreline level once again.

With this result, both teams gain a point on the USL League One table to end the night. The team now turns its attention to the next fixture on the 2025 schedule, working toward a win against league newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine.

Coming Up Next: Tormenta FC now returns home for Masters Night at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, April 12, when they will face newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine for the first time. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and Tormenta will get into the Masters spirit with "The Azalea" drink special and more.

Box Score:

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 2-2 Tormenta FC

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 52', Mason Tunbridge (PK)

CHA: 60', Omar Hernandez (PK)

TRM: 77', Sebastian Vivas (Gabriel Alves)

CHA: 88', Matthew Bentley (PK)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 36', Gabriel Cabral (Yellow)

CHA: 38', Michael Knapp (Yellow)

TRM: 48', Jackson Kasanzu (Yellow)

TRM: 63', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow)

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Jackson Simba, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral (C), Mason Tunbridge, Taylor Gray, Handwalla Bwana, Yaniv Bazini

CHA Starting XI: Jason Smith, Kimball Jackson, Tobi Jnohope, Declan Watters, Eric Kinzner, Ualefi Reis, Michael Knapp, Pedro Hernandez, Joshua Ramos, Omar Hernandez, Zahir Vazquez

