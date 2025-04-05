Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against Greenville Triumph

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

GREENVILLE, SC - An 86th minute goal from Greenville Triumph proved to be the difference as the Jacks fell on the road in Paladin Stadium, 0-1.

Charlotte goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy was called quickly into action, making a great diving save with a shot from near the penalty spot in the 6th minute.

#99 Christian Chaney earns Jack's first shot of the match, with his shot from just outside the penalty area going a few yards wide of the post. That was the beginning of the Jacks gaining lots of offensive momentum, earning opportunities from corners and free kicks.

In the 30th minute, great passinh and ball movement were pieced together by the road side, and #9 Jon Bakero played an in-swinger cross to Chaney, but his header landed inches over the crossbar.

The Independence were able to create more opportunities by attacking through the width in their offensive half, through the pace of #15 Rafael Jauregui and the playmaking of #18 Alfredo Midence.

However, the first half ended scoreless and there was all to play for in the final 45 minutes.

Early into the second half, a Greenville free kick that was flicked on in the penalty area tested the Jacks defense, but Levy made another excellent save to keep the game level.

#26 Souaibou Marou took a great strike in the 72nd minute, but his shot went over the bar, not testing the Greenville goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Levy kept the game tied, making another crucial leg save, with a shot coming from right outside of the six yard box.

Chaney attempted a spectacular bicycle kick near the penalty spot from a cross from #17 Clay Dimick, but his shot went over the bar.

In the 86th minute, Greenville finally found the game's breakthrough with just a few minutes left to play. #25 Leonardo Castro headed home the game-winning goal after receiving a chipped cross.

The Jacks continued to battle for the rest of the half and into extra time, but they were not able to put one in the back of the net.

QUOTES:

Coach Mike Jeffries on the final outcome of the game:

"Really frustrating night and disapppointing. Didn't do well on the goal defensively. I felt like the first half wa sort of a typical game on that field. I felt in the second half, we pushed the game before the goal came. Would've liked to come away with something after tonight.

Jeffries on close battles with Greenville:

"It's always an intense game with them. They're a tough team at home in a difficult venue. Credit to them, they're a good team, well-organized, and Rick has done a good job with them. We have a decent rivalry going for sure."

