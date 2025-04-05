Texoma FC Fall to FC Naples at Home

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (0-3-0) fell 0-3 to top-of-the-table FC Naples (3-0-2, 11 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 30' - Karsen Henderlong (NAP)

Yellow Card 37' - Preston Kilwien (TXO)

Yellow Card 44' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+2' - Solomon Asante (TXO)

Substitution 45' - Will Perkins - OFF; Teddy Baker - ON (TXO)

Yellow Card 55' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Goal 53' - Brecc Evans (NAP)

Yellow Card 57' - Julian Cisneros (NAP)

Substitutions 63' - Preston Kilwien- OFF; Patrick Staszewski ON (TXO)

Yellow Card 65' - Marc Gratacos (NAP)

Yellow Card 71'- Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Substitution 72' - Kevin O'Conner - ON; Marc Gratacos - OFF

Substitution 78' - Donald Benamna - ON; Ozzie Ramos - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 80' - Jon Paul Jordan II (TXO)

Substitution 82' - Tyler Pasnik & Gustavo Fernandes - ON; Luka Prpa & Julian Cisneros - OFF (NAP)

Goal 88' - Jake Dengler (NAP)

Substitution 90+2' - Rodolfo Sulia & Roscoe Rubinstein - ON; Karsen Henderlong & Andres Jaramillo - OFF (NAP)

Third Time's Not the Charm

For the third game running of their maiden USL League One season, Texoma FC fall yet again, this time to top of the table opponents FC Naples. Since the start of the season, the Birds hace conceded 8 goals while scoring only once.

Foul Frenzy

Texoma FC conceded 18 fouls against the Florida side. This match would bring the Birds total fouls conceded over the past three games to 50. Within the 18 fouls tonight, 5 of them resulted in yellow cards. FC Naples also had their fair share of fouls conceded with 8 fouls being called against the side, being booked 2 times.

It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint

Tonight's match against FC Naples saw 7 players miss tonight's match due to visa, injury, and suspension. Fortunately the team looks to be slowly building to their full strength as tonight saw the debut of Teddy Baker whose visa was recently approved. Next week's game at Spokane will also see the return of Ajmeer Spengler, whittling the total of unavailable players to 5 as of writing. With the approval of Teddy Baker, it appears that Texoma FC are much closer to having their full squad ready to play.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC take on 2024 USL League One playoff runners up Spokane Velocity in Texoma FC's first ever away game in One Spokane Stadium next Sunday, April 13. Kickoff is at 6 PM CST with coverage on ESPN+.

