Lexington Sporting Club Partners with ARH Foundation for Hurricane Relief Donation Drive

Lexington, KY - In the wake of recent devastating hurricanes, Lexington Sporting Club is teaming up with the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) to host a community donation drive to aid hurricane victims. The donation drop-off will take place at the Central Bank Youth Pavilion located at 250 Doe Run Trail, Lexington, KY.

The donation drive will be held on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10, from 4 PM to 8 PM. Community members are encouraged to bring essential supplies to help those affected by the natural disaster. Donations will be collected by volunteers and sent to impacted areas through ARH's coordinated relief efforts.

Requested Donation Items Include:

Gallon jugs of water

Ready-to-eat canned food

Instant coffee

Baby formula, diapers, and baby care items (e.g., wipes, lotions, diaper rash creams)

Paper plates, plastic cups, and utensils

Cleaning supplies (bleach, disinfectant, mops, brooms, scrub brushes, gloves)

Heavy-duty garbage bags

Mini camping stoves and small 20 lb propane tanks

Charcoal, lighter fluid, and grill lighters

Gas cans and utility knives

Plastic totes and storage bins

Paper towels and toilet paper

Flashlights and batteries

Personal hygiene products (shampoo, body wash, hand soap, deodorant)

Insulin (in-date only)

Basic medical supplies (e.g., Tylenol, ibuprofen, Band-Aids, antibiotic cream)

Please note: Clothing donations are not being accepted at this time.

In addition to physical donations, those who prefer to contribute monetarily can scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit ARH.org/Hurricane-Relief to make a direct donation to the ARH Hurricane Relief Fund.

Lexington Sporting Club and ARH encourage the community to come together and support this crucial effort to provide relief to those in need. Every donation, no matter how big or small, can make a significant difference in helping victims rebuild their lives.

For more information, please contact Lexington Sporting Club's community engagement team at efields@lexsporting.com or visit ARH.org/Hurricane-Relief.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

