UFL Announces Home/Away Team Matchups for the 2025 Season

October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The UFL has announced each of its team's opponents for the 2025 UFL regular season.

Below is a home/away breakdown for all eight clubs (bolded italicized teams denote in-conference matchups):

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.

Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Memphis Showboats

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Michigan Panthers

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades

Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

D.C. Defenders

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

San Antonio Brahmas

Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)

Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

The UFL season will kick off March 28, 2025. Season tickets are set to go on sale to the general public starting October 15 for Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis. Michigan will go on sale at a later date.

UFL fans looking to secure the best seats and experiences with their favorite team can place a deposit now by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

