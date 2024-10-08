UFL Announces Home/Away Team Matchups for the 2025 Season
October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The UFL has announced each of its team's opponents for the 2025 UFL regular season.
Below is a home/away breakdown for all eight clubs (bolded italicized teams denote in-conference matchups):
USFL Conference
Birmingham Stallions
Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.
Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Houston Roughnecks
Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Memphis Showboats
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Michigan Panthers
Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks
XFL Conference
Arlington Renegades
Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
D.C. Defenders
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
San Antonio Brahmas
Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)
Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
The UFL season will kick off March 28, 2025. Season tickets are set to go on sale to the general public starting October 15 for Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis. Michigan will go on sale at a later date.
UFL fans looking to secure the best seats and experiences with their favorite team can place a deposit now by visiting theufl.com/tickets.
