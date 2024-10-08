Arlington Renegades Announce Home/Away Matchups for the 2025 Season

October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, TX - The Arlington Renegades today announced their home/away matchups for the 2025 season.

The Renegades will host five games at Choctaw Stadium during the 10-week UFL season, while playing the other five on the road.

Home games will feature two inter-conference and three conference games with key matchups that include teams like the D.C. Defenders and state rivals San Antonio Brahmas and the USFL conference Houston Roughnecks.

See below for all home/away matchups:

*Denotes conference games

Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Kickoff for the 2025 season is set for March 28. Fans seeking season tickets can visit theufl.com/tickets and place their deposits now to lock in the best seats and catch all the great action, before season tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15.

