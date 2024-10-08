Showboats Home, Away Opponents Announced
October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have announced their home and away opponents for the 2025 United Football League season. The Showboats will play five regular-season home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
As members of the USFL Conference, Memphis plays the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Roughnecks and the Michigan Panthers at home and away. This season's home opponents from the XFL Conference will be the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks, while Memphis will visit the San Antonio Brahmas and the D.C. Defenders.
2025 Memphis Showboats Home Opponents (Alphabetical Order)
Arlington Renegades
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Roughnecks
Michigan Panthers
St. Louis Battlehawks
The full UFL schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2025 United Football League Kickoff Weekend begins March 28. Memphis Showboats season tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15. For more information or to make a deposit toward seats prior to the on-sale date, visit www.TheUFL.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from October 8, 2024
- Showboats Home, Away Opponents Announced - Memphis Showboats
- Houston Roughnecks Announce Home, Away Opponents for 2025 UFL Season - Houston Roughnecks
- UFL Announces Battlehawks 2025 Opponents - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Arlington Renegades Announce Home/Away Matchups for the 2025 Season - Arlington Renegades
- UFL Announces Home/Away Team Matchups for the 2025 Season - UFL
- Panthers Home, Away Opponents Announced; 2025 Season Ticket Renewals Continue - Michigan Panthers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Showboats Stories
- Showboats Home, Away Opponents Announced
- Whisenhunt Focused on Winning, Building Connection with Memphis
- Whisenhunt Named Showboats HC; Monos to Serve as GM
- UFL Kickoff Weekend Set to Begin March 28
- Papale Goes from Showboats to Flag Football World Championships