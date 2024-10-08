Showboats Home, Away Opponents Announced

October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have announced their home and away opponents for the 2025 United Football League season. The Showboats will play five regular-season home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

As members of the USFL Conference, Memphis plays the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Roughnecks and the Michigan Panthers at home and away. This season's home opponents from the XFL Conference will be the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks, while Memphis will visit the San Antonio Brahmas and the D.C. Defenders.

2025 Memphis Showboats Home Opponents (Alphabetical Order)

Arlington Renegades

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Michigan Panthers

St. Louis Battlehawks

The full UFL schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2025 United Football League Kickoff Weekend begins March 28. Memphis Showboats season tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15. For more information or to make a deposit toward seats prior to the on-sale date, visit www.TheUFL.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.