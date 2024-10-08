UFL Announces Battlehawks 2025 Opponents

October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







St. Louis, MO - The United Football League (UFL) today announced the 2025 home and away opponents for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Battlehawks 10-game schedule includes six home games which will be played in The Dome at America's Center and features the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions making their first regular season visit to St. Louis.

The Michigan Panthers will also make their debut in the Gateway City, while conference rivals the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, and San Antonio Brahmas will again make return trips to "The BattleDome".

Each conference opponent will also host the Battlehawks, with the exception of San Antonio, who will play both games in St. Louis. Additionally, the Battlehawks will travel to Houston to face the Roughnecks and make their first-ever trip to Memphis to take on the Showboats.

2025 St. Louis Battlehawks Home and Away Opponents (Listed in alpha order)

HOME AWAY

Arlington Renegades* Arlington Renegades*

Birmingham Stallions D.C. Defenders*

D.C. Defenders* Houston Renegades

Michigan Panthers Memphis Showboats

San Antonio Brahmas* (twice)

The United Football League kicks off the new season on March 28, 2025. Exact dates and times for the Battlehawks 2025 schedule will be released at a later date.

Season tickets for the St. Louis Battlehawks go on-sale, Tuesday, October 15th at 10 a.m. CT by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

2025 St. Louis Battlehawks Opponent Notes:

STL vs Arlington-The Battlehawks (3-1) won the first game in STL franchise history by beating the Renegades 15-9 in 2020 and are undefeated against Arlington in the BattleDome. A record crowd of 40,317 witnessed the Battlehawks 27-24 victory in the 2024 home opener against the Renegades.

STL vs DC-The Battlehawks (2-3) swept the season series in 2024 against the Defenders. Wide receiver Hakeem Butler hauled in 147 yards in Week 5's 45-12 victory, which included an 80-yard TD.

STL vs SA

-The Battlehawks (3-0) have yet to lose a regular season game against the Brahmas as their only defeat came in the 2024 XFL Conference Championship.

STL vs BHM-The Battlehawks (0-1)and Stallions traded the lead four times in the second half before St. Louis lost 30-26 at Birmingham last season. Running back Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the loss.

STL vs HOU

-The Battlehawks (2-1) beat the Roughnecks 22-8 last year, holding them scoreless for the first 46 minutes and 55 seconds of the game. It established a team-record 77:02 scoreless streak that went back to Week 5 at DC.

STL vs MEM

-The Battlehawks beat the Showboats 32-17 last season. Wide receiver Jahcour Pearson set a team single-game record with 10 receptions as the Battlehawks offense put up a season-high 66 plays and 355 yards against Memphis.

STL vs MICH

- The Battlehawks (0-1) lost 18-16 at Michigan on a 64-yard field goal by Jake Bates as time expired to open the 2024 season. It was the longest field goal made by any kicker in the UFL last year.

