The Battlehawk Brief--Week 5 2025

April 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







Thoughts and prayers for strength and a full recovery to Manny Wilkins, who underwent successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles earlier this week. Resilient was the key word last week and 5IVE has proven to be that time and time again.

"I feel for Manny," said Anthony Becht. "Just really sick for him and praying for a quick recovery, a healthy comeback both physically and mentally."

Wilkins currently leads all UFL quarterbacks with 140 rushing yards and passed for 498 yards, having completed 45 of 69 passes (65.2%).

Max Duggan will now take over the offense-and make his first start since leading TCU into action for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

"I'm excited for him, it's an opportunity," said Becht. "You hate to see how you get those opportunities sometimes, but at the end of the day, this is why you play the game and you put in the work because when your time comes, you need to step up and play great."

While much of the outside conversation has been about the quarterback spot, Becht and his coaching staff have placed an emphasis on the main contributor to losing the last two weeks-nine turnovers by the Battlehawks.

"Guys are focused," said Becht. "I have not panicked. I have not lost sleep at all. I know what we have. I know what we do. I know how we work, I know what our coaches do-and I lean on those things. You have to because we know we're better than what we are, but this is what we are right now. We have to go out there prove it and respond. We're playing a really good team, that's really well coached. It's a huge challenge. I like that-that's the kind of game and team we need to play to figure out who we are, what we want to be, and how we're going to move forward and I'm excited about the opportunity."

-Besides a full week of reps in practice, Duggan will have a familiar target back at wide receiver as Hakeem Butler (hamstring) enjoyed a full week of practice and has been cleared to return.

"(Hakeem's) a force to be reckoned with," stated Becht. "He's a great leader for us. We were playing the 'extra cautious' card so that we know we have him for the run."

Abdul Beecham (finger) will also be returning to the offensive line and Brandon Silvers was signed earlier this week to back up Duggan at quarterback. Silvers will wear #18.

-Inactives for St. Louis are Avery Young, Kevon Latulas, Carson Wells, Ryan Coll, Cole Spencer, Kyler Baugh, and Isaiah Mack. The inactives for Michigan are Devin Ross, James Neal, Phazione McClurge, Jordan Ober, Keith Russell, Cam Carter, Jalen Wydermyer, and Taylor Stallworth.

-Enjoy the Battlehawks' official tailgate in Baer Plaza before the game and be sure to have your place secured by 3:05pm for the Hawk Walk as the players arrive in the buses and make their way through the crowd into the Battledome.

