Battlehawks Fall to Defenders 27-15

April 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The St. Louis Battlehawks fell to the D.C. Defenders, 27-15, at the Dome at America's Center in front of 30,014 fans for the team's first loss of the season. The Battlehawks (2-1) allowed 27 points, the most since Week 10 2023 vs Orlando.

Despite the loss, the Battlehawk's defense shined with a season-high 83 tackles (38 solo). St. Louis also produced seven pass breakups, three of which came from CB Chris Payton-Jones. WLB Olakunle Fatukasi and FS Nate Meadors each recorded a personal UFL game high. Fatukasi tallied nine tackles including three solo while Meadors tallied eight total tackles including five solo.

St. Louis started off the game by allowing 12 points in the first quarter, the most the team has allowed in the first quarter since 2023. D.C. accumulated a 62-yard touchdown reception and two field goals in the first quarter to make the score 12-0. The Defenders also picked up two turnovers with a fumble and interception from St. Louis QB Manny WIlkins in the first quarter.

The Battlehawks responded in the second quarter with a 32-yard touchdown reception Wilkins to WR Frank Darby on 3rd and 10 with 9:56 left on the clock in the first half, making the score 12-6. DB Kameron Kelly then picked up his first interception since Week 10 2024 vs San Antonio. K Rodrigo Blankenship went 2-2 on field goals to make the score 18-12 at the end of the first half.

CB Chris Payton-Jones picked up the second Battlehawks interception of the game for 9-yards, on D.C.'s first drive of the second half. That interception led to Blankenship's third field goal made. The 56-yarder set a new single-game career high for the kicker, beating out a 55-yard field goal from his time at The University of Georgia.

The Battlehawks snapped their regular-season home winning streak at seven games dating back to 2023 XFL Week 9 vs. Seattle and are 11-3 all-time in regular-season play at the Dome.

The Battlehawks will be back on the road next week as they take on the Arlington Renegades at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 19 at Choctaw Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC. Tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

