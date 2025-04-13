United Football League Announces St. Louis to Host 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The United Football League announced today that The Dome at America's Center, home of the St. Louis Battlehawks, will host the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog airing on ABC on Saturday, June 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The announcement that the league will return to St. Louis for its title game for a second straight year was made by UFL Owner Dany Garcia and UFL President & Chief Executive Officer Russ Brandon at halftime of today's Battlehawks home game against the D.C. Defenders.

"We're proud to bring the 2025 UFL Championship back to St. Louis- a city that continues to show an incredible passion for football," said Garcia. "The energy in The Dome, the commitment of the Battlehawks organization, and the fierce loyalty of their fans made this an easy decision. St. Louis has built something special, and it's become a key part of what the UFL is all about. We're excited to celebrate this moment with a community that's helped shape the league's future and capture its soul."

St. Louis hosted the inaugural UFL Championship Game in 2024 when the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, to win their third consecutive championship as 27,396 fans gathered to watch the title game. The Gateway to the West has become a cornerstone of the league's enthusiasm since the Battlehawks began playing at the venue in 2020 during its Legacy XFL era. Last year, St. Louis led the UFL in attendance, attracting 171,825 fans for the season, averaging 34,365 spectators for its five home games.

"St. Louis represents both the heart of this country and the heart of the UFL," said Brandon. "We are proud that we will once again be hosting our championship game in this football capital and the great state of Missouri that has been a strong supporter of America's game for over a century."

The Dome at America's Center has hosted numerous conventions, trade shows, and major concert and sporting events since it opened in 1995, including the 2005 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, the Big 12 Championship Game in 1996, Beyonce's "Renaissance" Tour in 2023, and concerts by major artists, such as U2, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Kendrick Lamar.

"St. Louis is beyond thrilled to host this year's UFL championship game," said Explore St. Louis chief commercial officer Ed Skapinok. "The energy and passion of our fans are second to none, and this event is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our city on a national stage. The economic impact of hosting the game is significant- from hotel bookings and restaurant traffic to job creation and media exposure. It's a moment of pride for our community and a testament to the strength of our hospitality industry."

UFL team season ticket members will have the first opportunity ahead of the general public to purchase tickets for the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog beginning today, April 13. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at a future date.

