Battlehawks Announce 50/50 Raffle

April 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced the launch of a 50/50 Raffle presented by Renewal by Andersen and in partnership with the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis. The raffle will not only provide fans with the chance to win, but also provide significant financial support to several area charities.

During each of the four remaining St. Louis Battlehawks home games, one lucky winner will receive half of the jackpot collected for that particular game. The other half of the jackpot will be shared between the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis and one of four designated co-beneficiaries for each game-Kurt Warner's First Things First Foundation, Siteman Cancer Center, United Way of Greater St. Louis, and Celebrate the Spectrum.

Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle will be available for purchase in-game and also currently online at Battlehawks5050.com. Raffle tickets are 10 for $10, 60 for $20, and 200 for $50.

