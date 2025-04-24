Looking Back at Harris' House Call

April 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades head coach Bob Stoops had possibly the understatement of the week in the United Football League after Saturday's 30-15 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The veteran head coach was asked to describe the key moment in the game.

"When we intercepted on fourth down and ran it 101 yards back for a touchdown," Stoops said. "Until then, I was sweating it out."

The interception return was officially 102 yards by Ajene Harris, which set a United Football League record for longest interception return.

It came with less than a minute left and the game on the line. St. Louis backup quarterback Max Duggan, who was in for Manny Wilkins after the starter left the game with a ruptured achilles, was attempting to lead a game-tying or game-winning touchdown drive.

Trailing 22-15, Duggan and the Battlehawks took over at their own 46-yard line with four minutes remaining. Duggan immediately completed a 20-yard pass over the middle to Frank Darby. Three plays later, he picked up a first down with a 9-yard run. With 1:15 remaining, St. Louis reached the Arlington 5-yard line, but the Renegades defense stiffened, forcing a 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

Duggan dropped back to pass, looking for Gary Jennings on a slant. Jennings got his hands on the slightly underthrown ball, but couldn't secure it. Arlington defensive back Ajene Harris plucked it out of the air two yards deep in the end zone and returned it - with a convoy of Renegade teammates - all the way down the right sideline for a game-clinching pick six.

"That's what has been preached throughout camp and the season," Harris said. When somebody catches the ball, all 10 other guys lead block up the nearest sideline. I caught the interception off (the) tip and all 10 other guys led me up the sideline."

It was Harris' second interception of the season and his eighth in the past three seasons of spring professional football. He tallied five picks in 2023 with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, while securing one interception last season for Arlington. Harris was a 2023 All-XFL selection and a 2024 All-UFL honoree. While Harris is no stranger to interceptions, it was the first time he had taken one back to the house since his red-shirt senior season at USC in 2018.

Harris wasn't the only Renegades defender to get in on the scoring action. Arlington opened the scoring when Chris Odom recovered a fumble on the play that resulted in Wilkins' injury and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

"It's the truth in all levels of football, turnover margin is a major issue on who wins and loses," Stoops said after the game. "Turnover margin is always a big deal and if you get one, let alone two, for a touchdown, that's always going to make the major difference in the game."

Harris' game-sealing pick six had an impact on more than the record book. It moved Arlington into a tie for first place in the XFL Conference after San Antonio upset the D.C. Defenders. The Renegades and Defenders, now both 3-1 and the conference co-leaders, will face off Sunday in Arlington.

