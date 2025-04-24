Arlington Renegades vs. Dc Defenders: Know Before You Go

April 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Arlington Renegades are set to host their fourth home game of the season this Sunday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium, as they face off against the DC Defenders in a key conference battle. With a critical win up for grabs, fans can expect a thrilling, high-energy showdown.

Guided by legendary head coach Bob Stoops, the Renegades are fired up and looking to gain momentum as they hit the field. Here's everything you need to know before heading to this highly anticipated matchup:

CELEBRATION OF FOOTBALL

Join us for a day dedicated to the game we all love- Renegades football! From thrilling plays on the field to fan energy in the stands, we're bringing the passion, pride, and pulse-pounding excitement that make football the greatest sport on Earth.

FULL THROTTLE TAILGATE

The party starts early! Swing by the Full Throttle Tailgate at Centerfield Plaza beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a fun-filled fan fest the whole family will love- featuring face painting, temporary Bandit tattoos, a balloon artist, and more!

EPIC GIVEAWAYS

Be one of the first 1,500 fans through the gates to score a Renegades Rally Towel, courtesy of the Texas Army National Guard! Bringing the kids? The first 750 young fans (12 & under) entering the stadium will receive free admission to Crayola Experience Plano and a pack of Crayola markers!

RENEGADE RECESS

The fun doesn't stop at the final whistle! After the game, families are invited down to the field for 30 minutes of postgame playtime during Renegade Recess. Every child who takes the field will receive a free frozen treat!

4 THE WIN FAMILY 4 PACK

Families can make the most of their game day experience with the 4 the Win Family 4 Pack, an unbeatable offer for just $100. This exclusive package includes:

4 tickets to the game

4 hot dogs

4 drinks

4 bags of chips

It's the perfect way for families to enjoy the game together while saving on food and tickets. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, available for a limited time! Click here for more details.

GATE TIMINGS

The Centerfield gate will open 90 minutes prior to game time, at 9:30 a.m. for access to the Full Throttle Tailgate. All other gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff. The First Base gate is to remain closed.

