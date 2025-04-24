Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

April 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)







Scoring was on the minds of United Football League brass heading into week four of the UFL season.

"I think the one thing we missed this season is we didn't have the 'Jake Bates moment,' something that really got us off to a great start last season," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl "Moose" Johnston, referring to the Michigan Panthers' kicker who booted a 64-yard field goal on the final play to win a game last season.

"Defenses are still a little ahead of the offenses. We have had competitive games but not high scoring games. Going into week four we saw a pop last week from week three. We got our fingers crossed we will see more scoring."

Indeed, scoring increased this week with an average of 40.5 points per game.

The San Antonio Brahmas were far more productive this week, for instance. After averaging only 14 points per game during their first three games, all losses, the Brahmas scored 24 points and topped the previously undefeated D.C. Defenders 24-18. During their three-game losing streak, San Antonio failed to score a touchdown during the first half of any game. Against D.C. they scored three before the intermission, one on an 83-yard punt return from Matthew Sexton.

The win gave interim head coach Peyton Pardee, who is 28 years old, his first head coach victory. He is the grandson of late football coach Jack Pardee.

"I am so proud of our football team," said Pardee. "We talked about when we lost to Michigan last week we were close to going over that hill and it finally came through. This will be a player-driven program. I am so proud of the way our team fought. It wasn't a perfect game; we have plenty to clean up on all three phases. This team fought to the very end. I can't say enough about the resiliency of this football club and how proud I am to have the opportunity lead these men. They mean everything to me."

Prior to this defeat the Defenders defense had only given up up an average of 13 points per game. Hampering D.C.'s effort was thirteen penalties for 121 yards.

"For the game itself you can't overcome games like that with so many penalties," said Defenders interim coach Shannon Harris. "We have to clean that up. We talk about it all the time as a staff. That many penalties is tough to beat anyone from that standpoint."

With the men's basketball Final Four game in San Antonio earlier this year, the Brahmas surrendered one home game to St. Louis. They finally get to play at home in the Alamodome this Sunday against the Houston Roughnecks.

The Arlington Renegades scored 30 points in their 30-15 victory against the St. Louis Battlehawks to improve to a perfect 3-0 at home. Half of those points came from two defensive touchdowns: a 39-yard fumble return by defensive end Chris Odom for one score in the first quarter and a 102-yard interception return by Ajene Harris late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

"Defensively we were doing a great job, covered great and got pressure," said Arlington Head Coach Bob Stoops. "I thought we controlled the run overall. Our defense has more touchdowns in the last two games then the two teams we played against."

The Renegades also won the turnover battle creating four compared to only one for the Battlehawks.

"It always makes a difference; in all levels of football turnover margin is a major issue on who wins and loses," said Stoops. "I feel bad, the first one, their great quarterback (Manny Wilkins) tore his Achilles tendon. I hate that for him, a neat guy. We practiced against them in a joint practice earlier in camp. We got a chance to talk to him for a few minutes. I hate that for guys here in that situation, still trying to show film. We will be praying for him. If you get one, let alone two for a touchdown, that's always going make the major difference in the game."

"Just praying for Manny and his health, it's tragic to see something happen in that moment," said Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. "The circumstances that happened during that play: he's down on the ground, holding the ball and it rolls out because he is in pain. They can pick it up, I know the rules, it's just brutal. We weathered the storm. Its never easy. Max (Duggan) didn't get that many reps at all this week. It's not an excuse. At the end of the day we have to rally around guys when they go down. We are 2-2; we are in a good spot. We are going to come back ready to work. They always work hard. We will figure this thing out. Adversity is something I face, and I want our players to do the same."

Duggan ended up completing eight of seventeen passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 10 carries for 42 yards.

The Renegades defense sacked him six times.

"It was a rough day," said Duggan. "I did not play well enough. I didn't help us enough. The defense was doing a lot to keep us in the game; I have to do better. I hurt our offensive line by kind of holding onto the ball and not letting it go, not getting through my reads quick, taking off and running. I hurt them a lot on how I was playing."

With Manny Wilkins out for the season, the Battlehawks signed quarterback Brandon Silvers who was a backup with the team last season.

Deon Cain continues to be a deep threat for the Birmingham Stallions. Two weeks ago Cain caught a 52-yard touchdown reception in their 21-12 victory over the Michigan Panthers.

Last week he didn't play due to his wife giving birth, and the Stallions only managed 10 points in their 10-9 win over the Arlington Renegades.

Cain was back in the lineup this week and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass before halftime from Matt Corral in their 23-16 win over the Houston Roughnecks.

"I thought I was going get man coverage," said Cain of his TD catch. "That's what we prepared for. Coach always says prepare for man, react to zone. They gave us zone. Just had to tackle leverage of the corner; he was playing a lot inside. Just really ran my route, attack his leverage and get open. Matt gave me enough time to run up under it. It was a successful play. Kudos to the offensive line and everyone else. We made the play before half to give us a comfortable lead."

On the Houston side Nolan Henderson injured his shoulder early in the game. Jalan McClendon completed 22 of 31 passes in relief for 236 yards and one interception.

"I thought he played very well with few reps during the week against a team like that," said Roughnecks Head Coach Curtis Johnson. "The Stallions are a championship team; they won the championship last season. Only being sacked once, it was a testament to how he prepared. I thought he was outstanding."

"Prepare like I always been preparing, it was a testament to the guys on the offense rallying as a group," explained McClendon.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 4

Every Touchdown of Week 4

Week 4 Games

Friday, April 25th

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions - 8 pm est. FOX

Saturday, April 16th

Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks - 7 pm est. ESPN

Sunday, April 27th

D.C Defenders at Arlington Renegades - 12 pm est. ESPN

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas - 3 pm est. ESPN

EXTRA POINTS

Friday's Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers broadcast on FOX had 679,000 viewers. Saturday's St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades game on FOX totaled 901,000 viewers. The Birmingham at Houston telecast on ABC drew 606,000 viewers. Sunday's San Antonio Brahmas at D.C Defenders game on ABC completed the weekend with 739,000 viewers.

Attendance at Friday's Memphis at Michigan game was 9,674. Saturday's St. Louis at Arlington drew 9,614, while the Birmingham at Houston game attracted 6,513. Sunday's San Antonio at D.C contest drew 12,374.

D.C Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris, and Birmingham Stallions safety JoJo Tillery were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week four of the UFL season.

Teams went four-of-seven on one-point conversion attempts from the two-yard line, four-of-thirteen on two-point conversions from the five-yard line, and did not attempt a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line.

With Birmingham Stallions quarterback Matt Corral out with a flank injury, Case Cookus will be starting Friday at home against the Memphis Showboats. The Showboats are starting third-string quarterback Dresser Winn against Birmingham.

The St. Louis Battlehawks get a boost to their offense with wide receiver Hakeem Butler playing this week after being out with a hamstring injury. He was UFL Offensive Player of the Year last season with St. Louis with 45 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

My UFL best bet lock of the week is the San Antonio Brahmas -3 over the Houston Roughnecks. The Brahmas offense was finally productive, knocking off the undefeated Defenders last week. Now they get their first home game of the UFL season. For the third straight week the Roughnecks will be starting a different quarterback. It may take a while for their offense to get in rhythm, especially rushing the football. Look for the Brahmas to get a home victory.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.