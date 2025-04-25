United Football League Week Five Preview

April 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Week Five marks the midpoint of the 2025 United Football League season and the stakes are rising fast. Two teams with identical records clash in a marquee matchup loaded with playoff implications. Meanwhile, a pair of clubs look to protect their undefeated home records, as hungry challengers come knocking, ready to play spoiler and hand them their first loss on familiar turf.

Week Five Schedule and Game Previews

Memphis Showboats (0-4) at Birmingham Stallions (3-1)

Friday, April 25 - 8:00 p.m. ET | Protective Stadium | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday launches Week Five with a USFL Conference clash deep in Alabama. The

Memphis Showboats, now led by interim head coach Jim Turner, head into Birmingham hungry for their first win of the season. Standing in their way are the undefeated-at-home Stallions, who are determined to keep their home dominance alive.

This week, Turner named Dresser Winn as the new starting quarterback for the Showboats. Winn, who had served as the team's No. 3 quarterback through the first four games of the season, now steps into the spotlight. He joined Memphis after spending time on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Winn made one preseason start for the Rams in 2024, completing 9 of 16 passes for 72 yards.

The Stallions return home riding the momentum of their second road victory of the season - a 23-16 win over the Houston Roughnecks. The defending champions will once again turn to wide receiver Davion Davis, who delivered clutch plays in last week's win. Davis made his presence felt with a 26-yard touchdown grab, followed by a successful two-point conversion. He later sealed the game with a critical 36-yard reception on third-and-long from backup quarterback Case Cookus. A standout for the Stallions in 2023, Davis rejoined the team this season after two years in the NFL. He currently leads the team in receptions (11) and ranks second in receiving yards (127) behind Deon Cain.

Michigan Panthers (3-1) at St. Louis Battlehawks (2-2)

Saturday, April 26 - 7:00 p.m. ET | The Dome at America's Center | ESPN

Saturday's matchup features a hard-hitting battle at The Dome at America's Center as the Michigan Panthers roll into St. Louis to face the Battlehawks in what promises to be another ground-and-pound game. Riding a two-game win streak, the Panthers are surging, while the Battlehawks look to snap a two-game skid. This marks Michigan's first-ever visit to the "Battle Dome" during the spring football era, adding another layer of intrigue to this growing rivalry.

The Panthers enter the weekend atop the conference standings, led once again by their offensive spark plug quarterback Bryce Perkins. Fresh off back-to-back Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honors, Perkins delivered his most complete performance yet in last week's win over the Memphis Showboats. He went 15-of-22 for a season-high 200 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 45 rushing yards in a dynamic, dual-threat showing that anchored Michigan's attack.

The Battlehawks are 1-1 at home this season and boast an impressive 12-3 all-time record at the Dome. Last Saturday in Arlington, St. Louis quarterback Manny Wilkins suffered an Achilles injury, thrusting 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan into action. The former TCU star rose to the occasion, keeping the Battlehawks within striking distance and challenging the Renegades' defense with both his legs and arm. Duggan finished the day with 42 rushing yards on 10 carries and went 8-of-16 through the air for 78 yards. With Wilkins sidelined, St. Louis will turn to Duggan once again as they look to hold their ground against a red-hot Panthers squad.

DC Defenders (3-1) at Arlington Renegades (3-1)

Sunday, April 26 - 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday's action kicks off with a pivotal XFL Conference showdown as the DC Defenders (3-1) head to Choctaw Stadium to face off against the Arlington Renegades (3-1). With first place in the conference on the line, this matchup features two of the league's most complete teams. Quarterbacks Jordan Ta'amu (DC) and Luis Perez (Arlington) are lighting up the league stat sheet ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in total yards, completions, and attempts. But it may not be easy for the signal-callers, as the two defenses rank No.1 and 2 in the UFL for sacks, tackles for loss,and takeaways.

DC comes into Arlington looking to bounce back after a 24-18 upset loss to the San Antonio Brahmas. Despite the setback, Jordan Ta'amu turned in a stellar performance, going 19-of-31 (61%) for a season-high 300 passing yards, rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his second career game with over 300 yards passing- and his first as a member of the Defenders. The former Ole Miss standout now leads the UFL in both passing yards (906) and touchdowns (6).

Arlington, meanwhile, leans on one of the most disruptive defenses in the league. In last week's dramatic win over the Battlehawks, the Renegades held St. Louis to just 78 passing yards. With the game on the line in the final 36 seconds, cornerback Ajene Harris delivered a game-changing play by intercepting Duggan in the end zone on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line and returning it 102 yards for a touchdown, setting a new UFL record for the longest interception return in league history. The electrifying play helped earn Harris his first Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honor. He finished the day with eight tackles (seven solo), two pass breakups, and the game-sealing interception that kept Arlington in the title chase.

Houston Roughnecks (1-3) at San Antonio Brahmas(1-3)

Sunday, April 27 - 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

The weekend wraps up with a long-awaited moment in San Antonio, as the Brahmas host their first home game of the season when the Houston Roughnecks visit Alamo City. Both teams endured early-season struggles, but have gained momentum with pivotal road wins this season, setting the stage for a compelling in-state clash.

Houston returns to San Antonio for just the second time in franchise history and this time with a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Wide receiver TJ Vasher, who spent the 2023 season with the Brahmas under the XFL Legacy banner, makes his return to the Alamodome, now suiting up for the Roughnecks. Vasher posted 16 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns during his stint in San Antonio and he's been a vital contributor for Houston this year. Last week against Birmingham, he delivered a highlight-reel 46-yard grab that set the Roughnecks up for a key scoring drive. Averaging 17.3 yards per catch on the season, Vasher continues to be a go-to target for Roughnecks quarterbacks.

On the other side, the Brahmas are riding high after a statement win over the previously undefeated DC Defenders - a victory that marked both the team's first of the season and the first career win for interim head coach Payton Pardee, who is the youngest head coach ever in professional football. Wide receiver Matthew Sexton was a game-changer, electrifying the crowd with an 83-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter to give San Antonio an early 12-point lead they never surrendered. Sexton's return hit a top speed of 20.45 mph, the fastest recorded speed on any 15+ yard touchdown this season, according to SkillCorner- a cutting-edge vision technology company that uses All-22 video footage to track player performance with precision. Sexton finished the game as the Brahmas' all-purpose yardage leader with 107 yards, putting his stamp on one of the most complete performances of Week 4.

Fans can watch all UFL games live, starting Friday on FOX UFL Friday. The rest of this weekend's broadcasts will be available on ESPN and ESPN's streaming platforms.

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

For the latest UFL news, schedules, and updates, visit theufl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.