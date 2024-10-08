Panthers Home, Away Opponents Announced; 2025 Season Ticket Renewals Continue

October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







DETROIT, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers have announced their home and away opponents for the 2025 United Football League season.

As members of the USFL Conference, Michigan plays the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Roughnecks and the Memphis Showboats at home and away. This season's home opponents from the XFL Conference will be the D.C. Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas, while the Panthers will visit the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The full UFL schedule will be announced at a later time.

The Michigan Panthers are also currently renewing season tickets for Panthers Season Ticket Members for the 2025 season.

Season ticket holders who renew their membership will receive exclusive benefits such as:

Season Ticket Members who renew by October 22 will receive a special Michigan Panthers coaster set.

Priority access to renew same seat location for 2026.

25% discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com (online only), an increase from 2024.

Priority access to purchase additional seats - at Season Ticket Member pricing.

Priority access to purchase additional seats - for 2025 UFL Playoffs and 2025 Championship Game.

Priority access to all team events.

Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member events.

The 2025 United Football League Kickoff Weekend begins March 28. For more information about Michigan Panthers tickets, contact tickets@uflpanthers.com.

2025 Michigan Panthers Home Opponents (Alphabetical Order)

Birmingham Stallions

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

San Antonio Brahmas

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.