Houston Roughnecks Announce Home, Away Opponents for 2025 UFL Season

October 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks today announced their home and away opponents for the 2025 United Football League (UFL) season. The Roughnecks will play five regular-season home games at The University of Houston's TDECU Stadium and five on the road.

As part of the USFL Conference, the Roughnecks will host the Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers home at TDECU Stadium, and visit conference rivals on the road at each team's respective stadium in Birmingham, Memphis and Detroit. From the XFL Conference, the Roughnecks will host the D.C. Defenders and the St. Louis Battlehawks at home at TDECU Stadium, and take on in-state rivals, the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas at Choctaw Stadium and The Alamodome.

2025 Houston Roughnecks Home and Away Opponents (Listed in alpha order)

HOME AWAY

Birmingham Stallions* Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders Birmingham Stallions*

Memphis Showboats* Memphis Showboats*

Michigan Panthers* Michigan Panthers*

St. Louis Battlehawks San Antonio Brahmas

*Denotes USFL Conference games

The Roughnecks' 10-game regular season kicks off in spring 2025, with UFL Kickoff Weekend set for Friday, March 28, 2025. Roughnecks 2025 season tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 15 at theufl.com/teams/houston/tickets. Roughneck fans can secure their seats in advance of the public on sale by placing a $50 deposit per seat at theufl.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.