Austin FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Josh Wolff

October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Following an in-person meeting this morning between Austin FC Founder, Majority Owner and CEO Anthony Precourt, Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell, and Head Coach Josh Wolff, Austin FC has announced today the decision to part ways with Head Coach Josh Wolff with immediate effect.

"As the first manager in Club history, we would like to extend our gratitude for Josh's role in the growth and development of our Club. It will always be appreciated," said Precourt. "After back-to-back seasons without playoff qualification, we realize that a fresh start is required next season under the leadership of a new head coach."

Borrell was announced as the Club's Sporting Director in June of 2023. He joined Austin FC following 28 years of experience working with some of the most prestigious soccer clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City. Borrell oversees the Austin FC First Team, Austin FC II and the Austin FC Academy.

"As an organization, our on-field ambitions are to be among the highest performing clubs in MLS year-over-year," said Borrell. "To do that, progression is essential, and looking forward, we'll now immediately begin a search for a new manager who can help us translate our ambition into consistent, high-level performance."

Austin FC hired Wolff as the first head coach in Club history on July 23, 2019. During the Club's second campaign in 2022, Wolff led the team to a second-place regular-season finish in the Western Conference with a record of 16-8-10, capped by playoff victories at home versus Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas en route to the first Western Conference Final appearance in Club history. After falling short of playoff qualification in 2021, 2023 and 2024, Wolff's tenure with Austin FC concludes with a combined four-year record of 45 wins, 30 draws, and 60 losses in MLS regular season matches.

An interim manager will serve as head coach for the Club's final 2024 regular season match and will be named in in due course.

Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell will address the media tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CT at St. David's Performance Center. Media planning to attend must RSVP to communications@austinfc.com.

The Verde & Black will close out the 2024 regular season at home against the Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, October 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.

