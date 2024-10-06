Injury Report: One out vs Nashville
October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC host Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, October 6 at 4:00pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Malachi Jones continues his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
