New York City FC Secures 3-1 Victory over Nashville SC

October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded a big 3-1 win against Nashville SC on Sunday afternoon. City enjoyed a dream start to the afternoon when Santiago Rodríguez scored after just 17 seconds. Rodríguez would find a second goal in the 19th minute after an inch-perfect cross from Hannes Wolf. It would be three for City a few minutes later after Alonso Martínez bundled the ball across the line from a corner. Nashville found the net in the 58th minute through Hany Mukhtar. That would be the last goal of the game and helped confirm a 3-1 result for New York City FC.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in action on Sunday afternoon as they hosted Nashville SC.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made three changes to the side that beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 midweek, as Birk Risa, Tayvon Gray, and Keaton Parks replaced James Sands, Mitja Ilenič, and Andrés Perea.

City were eager to make it three wins in a row with a victory over Nashville, and their efforts were dealt a sizable boost when Santiago Rodríguez gave City the lead after 17 seconds.

The Uruguayan forward was able to find space on the left side of the box, and after seeing his initial effort blocked he pounced on the loose ball and fired it past Joe Willis.

City set about trying to find a second goal as quickly as possible and Justin Haak came close with a vicious drive from just outside the box that only narrowly missed the target.

Meanwhile, Nashville registered their first look at goal in the 8th minute through Hany Muhktar. The forward ran onto a loose ball inside the area but saw his first effort blocked before a follow-up attempt flew well wide of the goal.

The visitors had seen their playoff hopes end following results elsewhere on Saturday, but that did not stop them trying to leave Sunday's game with three points.

They would come within a whisker of an equalizer eleven minutes later when Alex Muyl rattled the crossbar with a drive from just outside the area.

Nashville would come to rue that missed opportunity a minute later after Rodríguez doubled City's advantage with his 12th league goal of the season.

A goal created and scored by City's two wingers, Rodríguez's assured finish came after an inch-perfect low cross to the back post from Hannes Wolf.

Two become three for City in the 21st minute after a dangerous corner flew through Nashville's penalty area and to the back post where it was bundled over the line by Alonso Martínez.

Nashville were eager to find a route back into the contest and just after the half-hour mark, they were able to reclaim the ball in the final third and get the ball to Sam Surridge in space - the Englishman firing his shot over the bar.

They would follow that up with another chance for Jacob Shaffelburg several minutes later. The Canadian international rode several challenges before shooting just over Freese's crossbar.

City ended the half back on top, and a dangerous cross from Maxi Moralez in first-half stoppage time had Nashville's defense scrambling - `Walker Zimmerman the man eventually able to clear it from danger.

The second period saw a slight reversal in momentum as Nashville flew out the blocks in the hopes of getting back into the game.

That start helped Nashville produce several good chances, including a goal ruled out for offside. They would be denied for long, however, and found the net in the 58th minute thanks to a precise long-range strike from Mukhtar.

Nashville were keen to maintain that early momentum, and that meant Freese was called into action in the 68th minute to deny Shaffelburg.

Cushing turned to his bench two minutes later to make a double change. On came Mounsef Bakrar and Andrés Perea in place of Moralez and Martínez.

City's defensive resolve was being tested and that required Freese to produce a brilliant double save in the 79th minute to deny Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher from a corner.

First, Freese parried Zimmerman's header bother smothering Maher's follow up. The loose ball landed back at Zimmerman, who then fired it over from close range.

Rodríguez, who was on the cusp of a hat-trick, was finding opportunities to test Joe Willis, and a curled effort in the 85th minute forced Nashville's goalkeeper to make a good save.

A third City change for City would arrive in the 89th minute as Julián Fernández replaced Wolf. A late rally from Nashville was not enough to draw them level with City as the hosts ran out comfortable 3-1 winners on the night.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against CF Montréal on Saturday, October 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.