Timbers Play to 0-0 Draw against FC Dallas in Home Finale at Providence Park

October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - In their home finale, the Portland Timbers played FC Dallas to a 0-0 draw on Sunday evening at Providence Park. Making his first start since July 20, James Pantemis made seven saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season. Already qualified for a playoff spot, Portland will close its regular season campaign against Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Decision Day, October 19.

Playoffs Clinched

With one match left in the regular season, Portland sits 9th in the Western Conference standings (46 pts). The Timbers clinched a spot in the 2024 MLS playoffs last night after Austin FC fell 2-1 to LA Galaxy. Portland's postseason berth marks its eighth in club history and first since 2021. Notably, it will mark the teams' first playoff run with Head Coach Phil Neville.

Numbers at Providence Park

The Timbers completed their 17-game home schedule with a record of 9-3-5. When playing at Providence Park, Portland has outscored opponents 39-25. The team scored at least one goal in 15 of its 17 home matches this season. Notably, the 39 goals at home are the most in a single season in club history. Prior to their home loss against Austin FC on Oct. 2, the Timbers had gone unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches (10-0-2) at Providence Park, including Leagues Cup 2024 play.

Evander Wins Supporters' Player of the Year

Setting several new club records this season, Evander was voted the Supporters' Player of the Year today. With 15 goals and 18 assists in the 2024 campaign, the Brazilian has recorded a team and league-leading 33 goal contributions. Of his 33 goal contributions, 20 (8G, 12A) were tallied at home. Notably, Evander's 33 goal contributions mark a new club record, surpassing Diego Valeri's 2017 MVP season record of 32. He also became the fifth player in MLS history and the first since Carlos Vela in 2019 to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season. The midfielder's 18 assists also mark a new club record, and are currently second most in the league, trailing only Luciano Acosta (19).

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Notes

The Timbers (12-11-10, 46pts) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Portland clinched a playoff berth for the eighth time in club history.

It marks Portland's first postseason qualification since 2021.

The Timbers will play its final regular season match of the 2024 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field for Decision Day.

Evander was named the Supporters' Player of the Year today.

Evander recorded a match-high seven chances created and 10 possessions won.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis made his 14th appearance of the season today, and his first since July 20 at LA Galaxy.

Pantemis kept his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Pantemis logged seven saves in today's match, his most in a game since Oct. 23, 2021.

Portland earned its seventh shutout of the year, including Leagues Cup play.

Five of Portland's seven clean sheets have come at home this year.

Next Game

Following the FIFA international break from Oct. 7 - Oct. 15, the Timbers will close out the regular season with a Decision Day tilt against Seattle Sounders on October 19 at Lumen Field. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (12-11-10, 46pts) vs. FC Dallas (10-15-8, 38pts)

October 6, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Miller (caution), 5

DAL: Illarramendi (caution), 25

DAL: Ntsabeleng (caution), 56

DAL: Farfan (caution), 81

POR: Mosquera (caution), 84

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bravo (E. Miller, 72), D K. Miller (Araujo, 64), D Zuparic, D Mosquera, M Ayala (Paredes, 64), M Chara ©, M Rodríguez, M Evander, M Moreno (Antony, 64), F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Surman, D McGraw, M Williamson, F Ikoba

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Rodríguez, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Mora, 3); FOULS: 10 (Miller, Rodríguez, Evander, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 2, SAVES: 7

DAL: GK Maurer, D Junqua, D Farfan, D Ibeagha, D Arriola ©, M Lletget (Dalgado, 90+3), M Illarramendi, M Show, F Kamungo (Ansah, 85), F Farrington (Ferreira, 75), F Velasco (Ntsabeleng, 45)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Carrera, D Sealy, D Tafari, D Gonzalez, F Musa

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Kamungo, Farrington, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Kamungo, Lletget, 2); FOULS: 15 (Show, 4); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 6

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

VAR: Jorge González

Attendance: 24,169

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

