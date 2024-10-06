Rapids Fall to Seattle Sounders in Final Home Match of 2024

The Colorado Rapids (15-13-5, 50 pts.) fell to Seattle Sounders FC (16-9-8, 56 pts.), 0-1, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night. Albert Rusnák scored the visitors' lone goal as they took all three points on the road. The club looks to shift their focus to their Decision Day matchup with Austin FC on August 19 at Q2 Stadium.

Heading into Saturday's match, every point would be crucial as the playoff picture is beginning to solidify in a jam-packed Western Conference. With only three points separating these two clubs at third and sixth place, a victory on either end would dramatically change the seeding as the league heads into Decision Day on October 19.

The two sides traded chances to start off the match but were unable to break the ice early. From the Colorado end, Oliver Larraz and the rest of Rapids squad managed to put up multiple shots that would be handled by the Seattle defense. It was the same for the Sounders, with Colorado stopping any threat in the first half.

Even though there were chances from both ends, the two sides ended the first half scoreless with action to come after the break.

Seattle managed to find a goal following the halftime break and take the first lead of the match. Jordan Morris led the play with a run past the Colorado back line, leading to a shot and a save by Zack Steffen. The rebound opportunity off the goalkeeper found Rusnák, who sent in a shot that was nearly cleared by Andreas Maxsø but found its way into the back of the net.

The Rapids would attempt to bounce back from their deficit by increasing their pressure. The club made attacking substitutions by bringing on Omir Fernendez and Kimani Stewart-Baynes, leading to more opportunities. However, Colorado was unable to capitalize and reached the final whistle without finding the back of the net for just the second time this season.

Despite the loss, Colorado wrapped up an incredibly successful season at DSGP in 2024. The club finished the season with 10 wins at home, which is currently tied for the second-most in the Western Conference. Colorado also maintained a 13-match unbeaten streak at DSGP across all competitions spanning from July to September.

Head Coach Chris Armas spoke postgame about the home fans and how important they have been all year:

"Our fans came out in a big way again; the building was full. I give a lot of credit to all the folks at our organization that work hard selling those tickets. For our fans that came out, the only regret there is is that we didn't deliver the points for them. But what I would say is that I walked around the whole stadium, the gratitude that they have seeing a team that fights, that goes after it. We went toe to toe again with a really good team. They're proud of that and so am I. To our fans, a big, big thank you."

With Saturday being their last home match of the 2024 MLS regular season, the Rapids wrapped up Fan Appreciation Night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park by continuing their club's longstanding traditions with the fan base. All First Team players participated in "Jerseys Off Our Backs" by giving their jerseys to fans. In addition, the club's supporters' group, Centennial 38, handed out year-end awards to their Defensive Player of the Year (Zack Steffen), Team MVP (Djordje Mihailovic), and Young Player of the Year (Cole Bassett).

Following the match, the Rapids maintained their spot at sixth in the conference, with plenty of movement still possible following their final match of the regular season on Decision Day.

Colorado will round out their 2024 regular season with a match on the road against Austin FC on Saturday, October 19. Kickoff at Q2 Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (Apple TV- Free, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM).

