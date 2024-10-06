Sounders FC Locks up Top Four Seed in MLS Cup Playoffs with 1-0 Win Over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday Night

October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Albert Rusnák

COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO - Seattle Sounders FC (16-9-8, 56 points) earned a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids (15-13-5, 50 points) on Saturday evening at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, with Albert Rusnák scoring the game's lone goal in the 48th minute of play. That goal gives Rusnák 25 goal contributions in 2024, tied with former Sounder Clint Dempsey for the second-most in a single season (2014). The result keeps Seattle in third place in the MLS Western Conference and locks down a top-four seed in the Western Conference, giving the Rave Green home-field advantage to open the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Following the upcoming international break, Brian Schmetzer's side concludes the regular season with a Decision Day matchup against Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With tonight's win, Seattle sits in third place in the MLS Western Conference with 56 points (16-9-8), two points behind second-place LAFC and two points ahead of fourth-place RSL. The Rave Green have one final regular-season match remaining before the MLS Cup Playoffs: a Decision Day showdown at Lumen Field against archrival Portland.

Tonight's result in Colorado coupled with Houston's 3-0 loss to St. Louis CITY SC earlier today secures a top-four seed in the Western Conference for the Rave Green, guaranteeing Seattle home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Seattle now has a 26-8-5 record against Colorado in the regular-season and MLS Cup Playoffs since the Rave Green entered MLS in 2009, the most wins for the club against any opponent in the league.

Albert Rusnák scored his 10th goal of the season in the 48th minute and 11th tally in all competitions. It marks the fourth time the Slovakian has bagged double-digit goals in the regular season.

The goal was good for Rusnák's 19th goal contribution over the last 16 matches, third-most in the MLS over that span (Columbus' Cucho Hernández with 24 and LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec with 21 at time of writing).

Rusnák's 25 total goal contributions this year are tied with Clint Dempsey for second-most in a single season, who hit that mark in 2014. Obafemi Martins leads this category with 30 goal contributions, also in 2014.

Tonight's victory marked the first time that Seattle has earned nine points over the course of an eight-day span (September 28 - October 5) in over three years. The club last achieved this feat from September 26 - October 3, 2021.

Seattle recorded its 13th shutout of the season tonight, the most clean-sheets in the league. Seattle's 34 goals allowed also are the fewest allowed in the league.

Cristian Roldan reached 250 regular-season starts tonight with his appearance in the starting lineup, becoming the third Sounder in the club's MLS era to reach that mark (Osvaldo Alonso and Stefan Frei).

Nouhou also reached 150 regular-season starts tonight in Colorado.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer deployed nearly the same lineup as he did on Wednesday against Vancouver, with the only change being Pedro de la Vega slotting in for Georgi Minoungou on the right wing.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Colorado Rapids 0

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistants: Adam Garner, Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

Attendance: 18,096

Weather: 77 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák 48'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade (caution) 27'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 65'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 64'), Albert Rusnák (João Paulo 82'), Paul Rothrock (Reed Baker-Whiting 89'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 89')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Jonathan Bell, Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 6

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 3

Colorado Rapids - Zack Steffen; Sam Vines (Reggie Cannon 62'), Andreas Maxsø, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Connor Ronan, Oliver Larraz (Jasper Löffelsend 89'); Jonathan Lewis (Omir Fernández 62'), Djordje Mihailovic, Calvin Harris (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 78'); Rafael Navarro

Substitutes not used: Michael Edwards, Sebastian Anderson, Jackson Travis, Adam Beaudry, Wayne Frederick

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 1

