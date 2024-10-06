Nashville Soccer Club Loses 3-1 to New York City FC

October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







HARRISON, N.J.  - Nashville Soccer Club lost 3-1 to New York City FC Sunday afternoon in its penultimate match of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season despite outshooting the Pigeons 22-11. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar recorded his team-leading 18 th MLS goal contribution of the season with his 58 th minute tally on an assist from midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg.

Sixes: With his tally in the 58th minute, Mukhtar has contributed to a goal in the club's last six matches (three goals, three assists) and is just two goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to record 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists in four consecutive seasons.

150 in gold: Joe Willis, who has been a Boy in Gold since the club joined MLS for the 2020 season, made his 150 th career start in goal today. The keeper is tied for fifth in the league with eight shutouts in 2024.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude its season at Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. CT for MLS Decision Day 2024.

Notes :           

Nashville SC:       

o wore its Man in Black kit for the final time

o is 3W-2L-1D all-time vs. New York City FC

o is 40W-35L-38D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents

o is 6W-8L-9D all-time in the month of October

o is 36W-43L-44D all-time on weekends

o is 23W-34L-26D all-time on the road

o is 14W-21L-25D all-time when scoring one goal

Julian Gaines made his third MLS appearance of the season subbing in to begin the second half

Aníbal Godoy was named to the Panamanian Men's National Team earlier this week for the October FIFA men's international fixture window

Hany Mukhtar

o scored his eighth MLS goal of the season and leads the team with 18 goal contributions (eight goals, 10 assists)

o leads the team with 30 MLS starts this season

Alex Muyl leads the team with 33 MLS games played this season

Randall Leal subbed into the match in the 70 th minute for his second appearance in the club's last three fixtures after returning from injury Sept. 28 at the New England Revolution

Jonathan Pérez logged 13 minutes plus added time as a sub

Jacob Shaffelburg

o set a new single season career high today with his fourth MLS assist

o was named to the Canadian Men's National Team earlier this week for the October FIFA men's international fixture window

Joe Willis made his 150 th career start as a Boy in Gold

Patrick Yazbek was named to the Australian Men's National Team Sunday for the October FIFA men's international fixture window

Dru Yearwood made his first appearance since Sept. 14 at Atlanta United FC when he subbed in at the 77 th minute

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (8W-16L-9D) at New York City FC (14W-11L-8D)

Oct. 6, 2024 - Red Bull Arena

Final score:                 

NSH: 1

NYC: 3

Scoring summary:

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez 1'

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez (A: Hannes Wolf) 18'

NYC: Alonso Martínez 21'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Jacob Shaffelburg) 58'

Discipline:

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Caution) 45' + 2

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 60'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore (Julian Gaines 46'), Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Pérez 77'), Patrick Yazbek (Dru Yearwood 77'), Alex Muyl (Randall Leal 70'), Aníbal Godoy; Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Elliot Panicco, Teal Bunbury, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Tah Brian Anunga

NYC starters: Matt Freese; Birk Risa, Thiago Martins (C), Kevin O'Toole, Tayvon Gray; Maxi Moralez (Andres Perea 70'), Keaton Parks, Justin Haak; Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez (Monsef Bakrar 70'), Hannes Wolf (Julian Fernández 89')

Substitutes: Luis Barraza, Jovan Mijatović, Strahinja Tanasijević, Christian McFarlane, Agustin Ojeda, Mitja Ilenič

Match officials:           

Referee: Sergii Boiko

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Cameron Blanchard

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 70 degrees and clear

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.