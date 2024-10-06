D.C. United Win 2-1 against the New England Revolution on the Road
October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
New England Revolution (9-19-4, 31 pts.) 1 v. 2 D.C. United (10-13-10, 40 pts.)
2024 MLS Regular Season
October 5, 2024 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts
Player Notes
Defender Pedro Santos scored his third goal of the season in the 3rd minute, assisted by Martin Rodríguez. Santos had six clearances and four recoveries.
Forward Christian Benteke scored his league leading 23rd goal of the season in the 8th minute. Benteke won 15 total duels and had two headed clearances.
Midfielder Martin Rodríguez recorded his 5th assist of the season. Rodríguez had two clearances and had four passes into the final third in 56 minutes played.
Defender Lucas Bartlett recorded his fourth assist of the season and had 10 clearances on the night in 90 minutes played.
#NEvDC
The Black-and-Red are 37-36-15 against the New England Revolution all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 11-23-9 record against the New England Revolution on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 6-6-5 on the road in 2024.
New England Revolution Lineup: Aljaz Ivacic, Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Brandon Bye (Tim Parker 61'), Peyton Miller (Dylan Borrero 46'), Matthew Polster, Carles Gil (Ian Harkes 66'), Emmanuel Boateng (Esmir Bajraktarevic 61'), Alhassan Yusuf (Nacho Gil 61'), Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Langoni
Unused Substitutes: Earl Edwards Jr., Bobby Wood, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Andrew Farrell
Head Coach: Caleb Porter
D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Lucas Bartlett, Matti Peltola, Aaron Herrera, Pedro Santos, Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 63'), Martin Rodríguez (Boris Enow 56'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Cristian Dájome 46'), Gabriel Pirani (Dominique Badji 63'), Mateusz Klich (Garrison Tubbs 85'), Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Russell Canouse, Hayden Sargis, David Schnegg
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
