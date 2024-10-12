Head Coach Scott Langer Gets 700th NAHL Career Win with Win over North Iowa Friday

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the North Iowa Bulls for the first time for the 2024-2025 Regular Season, ending in Head Coach Scott Langer's historic 700th NAHL career win!

The first period would start when just four minutes in, North Iowa's Max Ferkodic would score off a quick draw and shot. This would be the only scoring chance for either team in the first period for either team, and the score would be 1-0 in favor of the Bulls heading into the second period. Wing's Captain, Luke Backel, was pulled for an on-ice interview. The first question about what the message was in the locker room pregame beings that in the past, head-to-head both teams when playing against each other have seen the box quite a bit. Backel responded by saying that the Wings are a better 5 on 5 team, and that they need to play better and make them draw the penalties so that the Wings could have more shots on goal, and to have more areas to find the back of the net. The next question asked of him was what the team needed to do to come back from the deficit, to which he responded, that they needed to play a little more physically. They seemed to be a little flat in the first period, and they needed to play up to their normal level of physicality and to have more shots on goal to have more scoring opportunities.

Although both teams had power play opportunities, there would be no additional scoring in the second period. The Aberdeen Wings would add 17 shots on goal, and the North Iowa Bulls would add 8.

The third period would have a better turnout for the Wings. They would start just three and a half minutes in when Ishan Mittoo would score with DJ MacLeish and Cade Moxham assisting evening the score. Shortly after, Luke Backel would score unassisted giving the Wings the lead. The WIngs would find themselves on the penalty kill halfway through the period, but Damon Cunningham would have some monstrous saves to keep the Wings in the lead. With just under two minutes left, the Bulls would pull their goalie giving them an extra attacker. Cunningham for the Wings would get one more huge save with just one more second left in the game ensuring the Wings win.

This was a historic win for the Wings, not only the Wings franchise, but especially for Head Coach and GM Scott Langer.

Damon Cunningham in net stopped 34 of 35.

Three stars for the night were Damon Cunningham (34 saves), Ishan Mittoo (1 goal), and Luke Backel (1 goal, game winner).

The Wings look ahead to taking on the Bulls night two in the Odde Ice Center for the Breast Cancer Awareness Game presented by C-Express Convenience Stores. Tickets can be found at tickets.aberdeenwings.com!

Post Game Party at City Lights Bar and Event Center located at 316 S 2nd St to follow the game!

