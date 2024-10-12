Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears
October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines will buss down to the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears for the second time in two days.
After last night's barn burner at the Sullivan Arena, the Wolverines look to complete their first weekend sweep of the season tonight in Kenai.
Join us at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage for a Wolverines Watch Party!
Check out the Anchorage Wolverines Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024
- Head Coach Scott Langer Gets 700th NAHL Career Win with Win over North Iowa Friday - Aberdeen Wings
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears - Anchorage Wolverines
- Titans Quell Rebels 5-3 - New Jersey Titans
- Rhinos Fall to Brahmas 4-1 in Game #1 - El Paso Rhinos
- The Sullivan Arena RAGED During the Wolverines' First Home Win - Anchorage Wolverines
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Come Back and Take Victory from Northeast in Shootout - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Bruins Stumble as Bobcats Surge Late in Bismarck, 6-2 - Austin Bruins
- Hat Tricks Hold on in Shootout Victory Over Northeast - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears
- The Sullivan Arena RAGED During the Wolverines' First Home Win
- Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- 2 More Sleeps Until Game Day
- Henriquez's Rhythm Takes Over, Wolverines Bailamos 6-0 Over the Steel