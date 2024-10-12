Bruins Stumble as Bobcats Surge Late in Bismarck, 6-2

October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The Austin Bruins (5-3-0-0) entered the weekend knowing the challenge that lay ahead, a road trip to Bismarck to challenge the undefeated Bobcats (8-0-0-0). After a neck in neck first 40 minutes, the Bobcats pulled away with a four goal third period taking their eighth-straight victory 6-2 over the Bruins.

For the second straight game, the Bruins kicked off the scoring with a first period power play goal. Alex Laurenza, who returned to the lineup after being scratched in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Mallards, lit the lamp for the fourth time this season, his first since his overtime game winner against New Mexico. Luc Malkhassian and Ryan Lund were credited with the assists, marking eleven on the year for Malkhassian, a league best.

The Bobcats would tie the game up minutes later, but it was Jackson Rilei quieting down the Bismarck crowd just 61 seconds later with his second goal of the year. The scoring would stop there for Austin.

After taking a 2-1 lead into intermission, Bismarck's Evan Hunter snuck one by Jack Solomon to tie things up. The Black and Gold were able to stay knotted up with the Bobcats headed into the second intermission, a feat that only one other team had accomplished previously this season.

That is where the momentum would stop as the Bobcats piled on four third period goals to pull away and secure their league leading eighth win.

The Bruins get their rematch Saturday night for game two of the weekend series at 7:15pm.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.