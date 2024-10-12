Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Come Back and Take Victory from Northeast in Shootout

October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury, CT | Patrick Frenette

The Hat Tricks grabbed their third win of the season tonight, completing a third-period comeback and winning the game in the shootout. The top line contributed to all of the Hat Tricks goals, including the shootout winner, with Niko Tournas grabbing two goals, David Utkin grabbing a goal and an assist, and Gates Omicioli grabbing one goal.

Fialkoff Grabs Second Win

Netminder Jack Fialkoff made his sixth start of the season tonight, along with grabbing his second win of the season. The New York native made 43 saves on 47 shots to put up a .915 save percentage in the victory. Fialkoff was also lights out in the shootout, to help give Danbury their third win of the year,

Niko Tournas Adds To Point Streak

Tournas put up two goals in tonight's win, along with netting the shootout winner. Tournas has had nine points in only six games played this season, giving himself a 1.50 points per game average. Niko has also won a game for the second time in dramatic fashion. He first gave us the overtime winner last Saturday over Rochester and gave us the shootout winner tonight over Northeast.

Hat Tricks Rally In Third Period

The Hat Tricks have had a rough go of being down in the opening frame. However, they were dominant in latter 40 minutes of the contest, in which they scored three straight goals that would eventually send the game into overtime. It was almost like a new energy had hit the bench when the third period began, as they were able to continue without their Head Coach behind the bench due a game misconduct. Regardless, the Hat Tricks have proved they can rally in situations such as tonight which will lead to an interesting game on Saturday.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks are back again on Saturday, October 12 to finish the five game homestand against the Northeast Generals at 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

