The Sullivan Arena RAGED During the Wolverines' First Home Win

October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage community showed up tonight for the Anchorage Wolverines' home opener where they defeated in-state rivals, and first ranked team in the league, the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Jakub Bednarik secured his first goal of the season and the first goal in the Sullivan Arena for the Anchorage Wolverines with an assist from veteran Taisetsu Ushio.

Danny Bagnole put the Wolverines up by two with a slap shot from the dot and an assist from Romulus Riego De Dios and Brock Devlin.

Kenai was able to get one goal before Brock Devlin grabbed his second goal of the season and second point of the night.

Jackson Stimple made a massive save when the puck slipped past netminder Vaughn Makar, the Brown Bears rattled off another shot, but the goal was called back after a goalie interference call.

Makar stood strong between the pipes, getting a reported 27 shots, stopping 25; managing a save percentage of 0.925.

The Sullivan Arena has emerged from its time off, and the Anchorage community has proved why we needed to reopen. With over 4,000 occupants, the arena was buzzing and has made this night one to remember - for the entire town.

Tonight was more than a hockey game, tonight was the revival of Hockeytown. On behalf of the entire Anchorage Wolverines organization, thank you. We truly could not do it without our fanbase, and are so lucky to have a community so passionate. Let's Rage, Wolverines Nation.

