Rhinos Fall to Brahmas 4-1 in Game #1

October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Rhinos welcome the Brahmas to the Sun City this weekend for the first of a two-game series! Rhinos & Brahmas took to the ice in the first period and a fierce battle played out with both sides attempting to capitalize on every opportunity given to no avail. Michael Manzi holds the Brahmas at bay for the first period, but Rhino offense finds it just as difficult to break the Brahmas' defense. We headed into the second period with both teams at 0 points, but it would be the Brahmas'; Elias Kumlin to break the silence. At just over five minutes into the second period Brahmas would take the first goal of the night, followed not too far behind by Jacob Solano to tie up the game at 1-1. Moving on to the third period it would be all Brahmas as they found their momentum. Camden Pier takes a goal, and the lead, at just over two minutes into the third, followed by Anthony Cappello to make it 3-1 with Rhinos trailing behind. With one last goal from Charlie Emmons the Brahmas would walk away from Game #1 with a 4-1 victory over the Rhinos.

