Gariepy, Bugs Shut Out Ice Wolves Again to Earn Second Straight Series Sweep

October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (6-4) scored early and scored late to coast to a 5-0 shutout victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves to complete their second straight series sweep at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

SHV broke the ice at 15:53 as Gleb Akimov skated through the slot and fooled their goalie badly and forehanded in his second goal of the year to give the Bugs a 1-0 edge. Kyan Haldenby and Aidan Puley earned the helperson the game's first goal. It was a wild finish to the opening period as a mini-brawl broke out involving Andrew Seminara, Liam Fleet, and Jonah Jasser which set the tone for the rest of the contest.

SHV opened up their lead in the last minute of the second as at 19:40 the Bugs pressured the net and it was Cam Smith jabbing home his first tally of the season to make it a 2-0 contest. Brent Litchard earned the only assist on the play. Then just eight seconds later, it was Carter McKay squeezing in his second goal of the season off a busted play to push the lead to 3-0. Ian Emery and Jonah Jasser picked up the assists on the third goal of the contest. SHV led in SOG, 23-12 after two.

The two-time Robertson Cup champs added to their lead on the PP at 11:21 as Lucas Deeb drilled home his fifth goal of the far circle to extend the score to 4-0. Litchard and Liam Doyle picked up the assists. SHV put the icing on the cake w/ another PP tally at 15:46 as Cole Hutchinson hammered in his third tally of the campaign from the far corner to help close out a 4-0 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

Aden Gariepy made just 15 saves to pick up his second straight shutout in net.

The Bugs will conclude their home-stand next weekend as they'll open up a two-game series against the Amarillo Wranglers next Friday night. It'll be our Halloween Hockey Horror themed weekend w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

