Hat Tricks Sweep the Generals in 7-3 Victory

October 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury grabbed their first sweep of the season over the Northeast Generals. Goals were scored by seven different players, along with forwards Ty Izadi and Max McGuire grabbing their first NAHL goals in their careers.

The Hat Tricks got off to a hot start in the opening frame. As Hat Tricks rookie forward Ty Izadi scored his first NAHL goal, off of an assist from Ameen Ghosheh and Joey Anderson, 2:32 into the first period. Only 2:37 later, Hat Tricks forward Gates Omicioli netted the second goal of the game to increase the score to 2-0. The Generals would net a goal later on in the period to come within one of tying the game up, making it a 2-1 score in favor of Danbury to end the frame.

A lot of goals took place in the second frame. The Hat Tricks grabbed their third goal of the game off of forward Mason Lupo, who grabbed his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign to make it 3-1. Minutes after that goal, Generals forward Finnegan Connor would be assessed a minor penalty for tripping, giving the Hat Tricks their first power play of the game. It only took 23 seconds for Hat Tricks forward David Utkin to pass it off to his linemate Niko Tournas, who netted the fourth goal of the game on the power play. 5:04 later, forward Sam Esposito would net his third goal of the year, going top shelf on Generals goaltender Ryan Nolan, grabbing the teams fifth goal of the contest to make it 5-1. General backup goaltender Cam Chabot would come in after this goal to finish the rest of the game. The period would end with Generals forward Jake Gutwirth converting on the power play for Northeast, following a hooking penalty against Hat Tricks defenseman, Pierre Larocque.

Another first would occur in the final frame for the Hat Tricks. As rookie forward Max McGuire would net his first career NAHL goal 1:59 into the third period. Generals forward Rich Rucireto would net a third goal on a double minor power play, which was the second power play goal of the night for Northeast. Hat Tricks defenseman Andrew Horn would seal the deal minutes later following an empty net goal scored from the Hat Tricks defensive zone.

The Hat Tricks are on the road next week, as they take on the Philadelphia Rebels for the first time this season. You can livestream the game on NATV on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

