San Diego Mojo Signs Setter Kylie Cole

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed setter Kylie Cole for the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Cole began last season with the Atlanta Vibe before joining the Mojo in March.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to return to the Mojo," Cole said. "Even though I wasn't with the team for the full 2024 season, San Diego quickly felt like home to me, so when I got the call from Coach Tayyiba [Haneef-Park] about returning I was more than excited to accept the offer. I can't wait to get in the gym with the rest of this group and get to work come training camp."

In addition to her time with the Mojo and the Vibe, Cole has competed with Athletes Unlimited, playing in the league during the 2020-21 season. She began her professional career in France, playing with Terville-Florange OC in 2019-20 place ninth in the French Cup.

"Having Kylie back is a significant boost for us," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She came in and played an influential role for the team during the injury of another player last season and was able to have a glimpse into our culture and objectives towards making a championship run. Her expertise and passion for the game align perfectly with our goals and we can't wait to see the impact she will have for Mojo this year."

Cole earned AVCA All-America, AVCA All-East Region and All-ACC First Team honors at NC State in 2017, establishing a rally-scoring era (2001-pres.) program record with 1,301 assists on the year and helping the Wolfpack advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. In 2018, she collected AVCA All-East Region honors and was tabbed second-team All-ACC after ranking second in the ACC and setting a rally-scoring era program best with 10.73 assists per set. Overall, she appeared in 61 matches (232 sets), collecting 2,490 assists, 151 kills, 46 service aces, 135 total blocks and 574 digs.

Prior to arriving in Raleigh, Cole began her collegiate career at Arizona State in 2015-16, appearing in 59 matches (199 sets) and totaling 1,196 assists, 26 aces and 304 digs over her two seasons with the Sun Devils. She recorded 64 assists against Arizona on Nov. 26, 2016, the tenth-most in the ASU rally-scoring era.

A native of Coppell, Texas, Cole is married to Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole.

Cole is San Diego's 14th signee for the 2025 season joining middle blockers Ronika Stone, Rainelle Jones, Regan Pittman and Lauren Page, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison and Kayla Lund, opposite Oluoma Okaro, liberos Shara Venegas and Anna Church, libero/setter Sarah Sponcil and setter Da-Yeong Lee on the Mojo roster.

The 2025 PVF campaign begins in January and San Diego is set to host 14 home games with the full schedule slated to be announced in October. Mojo 2025 Season Memberships will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 21, however, fans can gain access to an exclusive presale and be automatically entered to win complimentary full-season tickets in the Premium Club section by placing a $20 per membership deposit today at sandiegomojovb.com. The deadline to place a deposit is Sunday, Oct. 13. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Kylie Cole

Position: Setter

Height: 6-1

Date of Birth: Sept. 5, 1996

Hometown: Coppell, Texas

Country: USA

