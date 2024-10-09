Supernovas Shine in Week One of Athletes Unlimited; Caffey Earns Week Two Captain Spot

October 9, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kayla Caffey (center) with Athletes Unlimited

(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: Athletes Unlimited) Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kayla Caffey (center) with Athletes Unlimited(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: Athletes Unlimited)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, saw its four players stand out in the opening week of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball League as all four finished inside the top 15 in the overall standings.

Omaha middle blocker and former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey took top honors amongst the Supernovas, finishing the week third in the overall standings. Caffey was captained by former Supernova Bethania De La Cruz-Meíja, who led her squad to a 3-0 record in the four-team, round robin format. Caffey amassed 795 points while dominating at the net with a league-leading 12 blocks including six in the 78-65 win over Team Valentín-Anderson on Oct. 6. The former Husker was voted as one of three Match MVPs in two of the three matches including the No. 1 MVP on Oct. 3 and No. 3 on Oct. 7.

AU captains are determined week-to-week by the top four in the overall standings. With Caffey No. 3, she's earned the right to be a captain for Week Two.

Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller finished No. 8 overall with 595 points after captaining her team to a 1-2 record. A PVF All-League First Team selection last season, Nuneviller displayed her excellent two-way play with 43 total kills (4th) and 38 digs (3rd) in nine sets. She was named the No. 3 Match MVP after leading her team to a 66-60 win over Team (Morgan) Hentz as the Oregon graduate posted 12 kills, 14 digs and one block on Oct. 6.

Kelsie Payne played with Nuneviller and came away with 527 total points to finish 11th. In Team Nuneviller's lone win, Payne was voted the No. 2 Match MVP with a dominant offensive showing with 12 kills on a .370 clip with six digs and one block.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson was the second Supernovas captain for Week One and finished 1-2 while totaling 481 points for 15th in AU. Despite the record, Valentín-Anderson was the premier setter of the week with a league-high 106 assists and 11.78 assists per set. Also known for her defense, which was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays last season, the Puerto Rican added 32 digs (3.56 D/S) which is fifth in the league. Plus, she recorded three blocks and three kills while serving a pair of aces.

Three of the four Supernovas will play together in Week Two as Caffey drafted future Omaha teammates Nuneviller and Payne with her first two draft picks. Valentín-Anderson will set to De La Cruz-Meíja who was chosen as her second pick.

Supernovas assistant coach Thomas Robson was the facilitator for Team Valentín-Anderson during Week One and will now move to Team De La Cruz-Meíja for Week Two.

Aside from Caffey and De La Cruz-Mejía, Brittany Abercrombie and Tomkom Nootsara will serve as the other captains for Week Two.

Action begins on Friday, Oct. 11 when Team Caffey takes on Team Abercrombie at 7 p.m. CT with Team De La Cruz-Mejía facing Team Nootsara at 9:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast live on VBTV and Bally Sports.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from October 9, 2024

Supernovas Shine in Week One of Athletes Unlimited; Caffey Earns Week Two Captain Spot - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.