2024 Player Review: Katie Lou Samuelson

October 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Height: 6-3

Position: Forward

Age: 27

Years Pro: 5

College: Connecticut

Acquired: By Indiana via free agency on February 2, 2024

Overview: Katie Lou Samuelson brought a veteran presence to Indiana in her first season with the Fever after signing as a free agent leading up to the 2024 regular season. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 18.2 minutes per contest in 37 games played with 15 starting appearances. In her fifth season, Samuelson shot a career-best 96.0 percent from the free throw line (24-of-25) and recorded a career-high in blocked shots. Entering 2025, Samuleson is a career 82.2 percent free throw shooter (111-of-135).

Notable Performances:

May 30: Against the Seattle Storm, Samuelson came off the bench to finish with 12 points and tied a career-high with four 3-point field goals made.

June 13: In a home win against the Atlanta Dream, Samuelson shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range and ended the night with 11 points, three rebounds and one assist.

June 21: In a wire-to-wire win at Atlanta, Samuelson led the Fever reserves with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

July 10: Samuelson pulled down a career-high nine rebounds while recording eight points against the Washington Mystics.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.