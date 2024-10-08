United Soccer League Awards Franchise to Corpus Christi, Bringing First Professional Soccer Team to Texas Coastal Bend

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced that Corpus Christi Professional Soccer has been awarded the rights to a USL League One franchise. Led by Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo, Corpus Christi Professional Soccer will become the city's only independent professional sports organization and the first professional soccer team in the Texas Coastal Bend region.

Corpus Christi Professional Soccer's vision is to build a club in partnership with the community that inspires, unites and creates lasting positive impact in the Coastal Bend, making the region an even better place to live, work and play.

The team will call the Corpus Christi Sports Complex home, a $28.3 million development currently under construction, which includes a 5,000-seat modular multi-sport stadium.

"Soccer is experiencing tremendous growth in the United States, and with FIFA World Cup 26 on the horizon, this is the perfect moment to bring professional soccer to our city," said Dr. Okonkwo, Owner and President of Corpus Christi Professional Soccer. "With the support of city officials, advisors and passionate fans, we are excited to introduce the highest level of soccer that Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend has ever seen. This club will embody the pride, resilience, innovation and hard work that define our community. I believe we can unite people through 'the beautiful game' and use it as a platform for positive social change."

Dr. Okonkwo completed his pediatric residency graduate training at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. After moving to Texas in 2016, he has focused on general pediatrics, pediatric cardiovascular diseases and care of children with special health care needs. He is the Founder and President of USL League Two team Corpus Christi FC and Next Sports Company, LLC, the developers of the Corpus Christi Sports Complex.

"With the awarding of rights of a professional soccer franchise, we are opening the door to exciting opportunities for our city," said Paulette M. Guajardo, Mayor of Corpus Christi. "We are proud to be part of the growing soccer movement and look forward to what this will mean for the future of Corpus Christi."

An investment group led by Next Sports Company and Dr. Okonkwo is developing the 46-acre Corpus Christi Sports Complex, which began construction in December 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025. The project received a grant under a five-year incentive agreement with the City of Corpus Christi. In addition to the stadium, the complex will include eight multi-use fields, a go-kart racing track and office space.

"We've had the privilege of working with Dr. Okonkwo for several years, and his commitment to building community through soccer has been invaluable to the USL," said Justin Papadakis, the USL's Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Dr. Okonkwo's vision and dedication have already made a significant impact with Corpus Christi FC, and we're thrilled to continue this journey with him as he brings Corpus Christi Professional Soccer to the Coastal Bend. His leadership and passion are perfectly aligned with our mission, and we look forward to growing the game together in Corpus Christi."

For more information, visit Corpus Christi Professional Soccer's website at https://www.ccprofessionalsoccer.com/ and follow the club on social media on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.