Velocity Look to End Road Trip on High Note in Fresno

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC aims to break a three-match scoring drought and strengthen its playoff position Wednesday against Central Valley Fuego FC.

After securing two wins and a scoreless draw in their last homestand, Velocity (7-6-5) have lost the first two contests of their three-match road trip.

"We brush ourselves off and get ready for another difficult away trip in Fresno," said head coach Leigh Veidman after Velocity's 4-0 loss to first-place Union Omaha last week.

The club's final opportunity to avoid a winless and scoreless road stretch is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. The match will air on ESPN+.

While Velocity sits at seventh place on the USL League One table and pushes for a playoff spot in their inaugural season, Fuego (3-12-3) holds the league's last-place position.

Central Valley is coming off a 1-0 loss at home on Oct. 2, which extended its winless streak to eight matches across all competitions.

Velocity and Fuego have been competitive against each other, going 1-1-1 in their three encounters this season. The last meeting between the clubs ended in a 3-2 Spokane victory at home.

Despite previously producing low-scoring affairs, Velocity and Fuego erupted for five goals on 36 shots, thrilling a crowd of 3,108 at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sept. 7.

"You got to give Fuego credit," Veidman said after the match. "They came out and played well, but they opened the door for us on a couple occasions, and to be fair, we could have put another couple past them."

Velocity is leading USL League One in several statistical categories, including interceptions (9.4) and successful tackles per match (11.9). Meanwhile, Fuego tops the league in corners (109) and possession won in the final third per match (4.3).

As Spokane prepares for this crucial late-season match, midfielder Joe Schmidt emphasized the team's hard-working mentality.

"I think it's absolutely a blue-collar kind of culture," Schmidt said. "Our trainings are very intense. Everyone's working hard. The goal is, every time we step on the field, we're well-prepared to go and win."

Following the match against Fuego, Velocity will host Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday for one of two final regular season home matches of the season. On Saturday, the club is offering a "Unity in Spokane" ticket special - 50 percent off east stadium tickets.

