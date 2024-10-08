Roses de Montréal Unveiled

October 8, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal, Tuesday October 8, 2024 - Today, Montreal's professional women's soccer club officially unveils its name and branding: the Roses de Montréal. More than a club, it's a symbol of a shared desire to do things differently. The club's branding defies the category's rigid corporate codes. It's 100% Montreal, passionate, inclusive and authentic.

A UNIQUE, UNFORGETTABLE BRAND IDENTITY IN THE SPORTS LANDSCAPE

The name ROSES is directly inspired by the rosette in the official Montreal logo. The almost mythical blue rose evokes making the impossible possible and making your wildest dreams come true. It recalls the city's creative spirit and echoes the colour of the fleurdelisé. Here it is in full flower, stylishly asserting itself, even daring to break through the shield, demonstrating a fighting spirit and the ability to remain solid and unshakeable on the pitch.

The abbreviation MTL adds a modern touch, as well as a feeling of the local popular culture to the emblem. As for the internationally recognized "FC ¬Â designation, it anchors the club in the global soccer community. Together, they reflect the undeniable creative energy of the city and its diverse communities, drawing on its heritage to pave the way for the future.

ROOTED IN MONTREAL CULTURE

The ROSES' colours - red and blue - symbolize our diverse cultural heritage shared by Quebec and Canada. They are deeply rooted in the history of our sports teams, and appeal to our sense of belonging. Their unique, vibrant shades convey the city's effervescence, its culture, its cultural diversity and its passion for sport. They evoke both the warmth of its population and the cold of its winters.

BLUE | MTL'S SKY

BLACK | TACTICS

GOLD | VICTORY

RED | COURAGE

WHITE | INTEGRITY

The typography, an assertive font is reminiscent of roses' thorny stems and the letters in the iconic Montreal Farine Five Roses sign. It adds presence and power to the club and its voice.

"We began this process almost a year ago with our creative agencies Cossette and GRDN, and a clear vision: to become a club for all Montrealers. Over the past year, people from a wide variety backgrounds, not just soccer fans, were interviewed to ensure an inclusive, informed perspective. ¬Â

- Isabèle Chevalier and Jean-François Crevier, Cofounders and Investors

THROUGH OUR COLOURS, OUR VALUES

We are incredibly proud to present the club's core values. They aren't just words, but the very essence of the ROSES.

Encouraging courage. We are driven by determination, a desire to surpass ourselves and challenge conventional thought.

Excel with integrity. We are committed to give the best of ourselves, both on and off the pitch

Defend diversity. We represent a new face of sports excellence; one that is more inclusive, authentic and vibrant.

Celebrate our community. Our city, its culture, and the people who bring it to life deserve to be better known. We are fans of our fans.

INVESTORS AND COMPANIES COMMITTED TO THE CLUB'S SUCCESS

The ROSES can count on the indispensable support of the founding partners who are actively committed to the success of this ambitious project. The club would like to thank Fasken, METRO and Collège LaSalle - Membre de LCI Éducation for giving a new drive to local talent and women's sport.

From the very first stages in the club's creation, the goal was clear: to make a difference and become a unifying and inspiring movement, both for young people and the entire nation. This movement aims to offer girls and women the opportunity to dream and to aspire to careers in professional sports.

To make this vision a reality, entrepreneurs and leaders from various backgrounds were solicited : Sylvie Bovet, Eddy Jr Savoie, Mark Pathy, Coralie Beauchamp, LCI Éducation, Josée Perreault, Malek Chamoun, Christiane Germain, Bruny Surin, Patrice Bernier, Caitlin Rose, Julie du Page, Isabelle Éthier et Maxime Crépeau.

STYLE AND PRIDE: COLLECTION NOW AVAILABLE

The very first Rose de Montréal collection of branded clothing and accessories has just been launched on www.rosesmtl.ca. In addition to the team scarf and other expected items, the team is committed to showcasing local designers and entrepreneurs through collaborations. This collection features two such items: a sports bra from TOPTOP Outfit, a local company that celebrates diversity and authenticity while enabling women to achieve their full potential by breaking down barriers in sport; and shin guards from Angelo Destounis (Angelo's Soccer Shop), a talented entrepreneur specialized in creating custom shin guards.

SEASON TICKET DEPOSIT CAMPAIGN

The season ticket deposit campaign is underway. To secure their seats for the inaugural season, fans can make a $50 deposit. Such selection priority will be determined by deposit order. To reserve, visit www.rosesmtl.ca.

Northern Super League Stories from October 8, 2024

Roses de Montréal Unveiled - Roses de Montreal FC

