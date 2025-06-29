Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 29, 2025
June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A'ja Wilson WINS IT for the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix
LVA 84, PHX 81. Vegas snaps the Mercury's 6-game winning streak!
Wilson dropped a MONSTER 26 PTS, 18 REB
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
