Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 4, 2025
Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces get their 13th consecutive win after defeating the Minnesota Lynx, 97-87
This marks the SEVENTH time in WNBA history a team has reached a win streak of at least 13 games They achieve their longest win streak in OVERALL franchise history (12 in 2012 when they were the San Antonio Silver Stars) It's their first win against Minnesota this season in 4 games
A'ja Wilson led her team to victory with 31 PTS, 8 REB, 80% FG, 2 AST & 2 BLKS!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
